Special Olympics athletes prepare for Butte, Bozeman competitions

There may not be a unified state competition in Montana this year, but that’s not stopping Special Olympics athletes in Silver-Bow, Beaverhead and Powell Counties from being eager and ready to compete this month.

Teams from Butte, Anaconda and Deer Lodge will compete in the Southwestern Area games in Butte on May 9 and the region games in Bozeman on May 20 as the Special Olympics Summer Games operate in a compete-from-practice format, allowing for statewide competition while limiting travel and potential COVID exposure.

The outdoor events — walking, running, relays, softball throw, turbo javelin — of the summer games will allow for spectators, a welcome return to normal for athletes who missed having friends and family in attendance.

“This will be the first event parents will be able to actually watch (since COVID),” said Melissa Johnson, assistant special education director for Butte School District. “I think it’s a great experience for the kids to get the medals and have people there in the crowd cheering them on.”

Butte Schools and the Anaconda Copperheads will compete in the Butte area games, but not the Bozeman regional games.

The team from Silver Bow Direct Disabilities Council (DDC) will not compete in Butte, but will travel 27 athletes to Bozeman to compete in the regional games. Four athletes from the Mount Powell Stars of Deer Lodge will compete in two bocce ball events in Bozeman.

Travel is another perk that was lost during the pandemic.

“(The athletes) like to go on the Special Olympics trips, staying in a motel and spending time together,” Silver Bow DDC head coach and local program coordinator Rhoda Powell said.

Silver Bow DDC athlete Tishina Walks, 33, has competed in the Special Olympics since she was 9 years old. She’s always looked forward to seeing different parts of the state, and has a favorite city to visit.

“I would have to say Great Falls,” Walks said. “Because they have a big mall there.”

Silver Bow’s athletes work out each Tuesday at the YMCA, where they swim and lift weights in preparation for competition.

“It takes a lot, but it’s fun, Nicole Cherne said of the training. “It’s easy once you get used to it."

Cherne will compete in the softball throw and a walking event.

Shelby Amos likes the running events because they keep him in shape, but he admits the summer events aren’t where his heart lies.

“In September we do basketball,” Amos said. “I kind of like shooting hoops a lot.”

To determine state-wide medalists without a single state competition, teams will submit individual times, scores and distances from area and regional games to be compared against peers in different divisions.

While every athlete expressed joy in medaling, there’s much more to it than getting first place.

“I think it gives them a lot of camaraderie,” Powell said. “That’s why we have so many people doing the relays, they love to do things together. It kind of gives them social time together.”

Amos can’t recall exactly how many Special Olympics he’s competed in.

“I kind of lost count,” he said. “A lot.”

But he was sure that the thing he looked forward to most was “meeting some new friends” from other parts of Montana.

There was no hesitation, however, when softball thrower and relay runner Austin Ferry was asked about his goal for Bozeman.

“Gold medal.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0