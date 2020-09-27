Spacious Butte Civic Center utilized during social-distancing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Butte Civic Center is being utilized more often and Bill Melvin, general manager, couldn’t be happier.

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, jury selection begins at the Civic Center for Judge Robert Whelan’s Butte District Court

“There will be about 90 prospective jurors on hand,” said Melvin, “and our facility is the perfect place for social distancing.”

Aside from jury selection, court will be in session at the facility as well. Oct. 5, 19 and 20 have been set aside for possible court dates.

Weekdays, those who enjoy playing pickle ball will be able to do so from 9 a.m. to noon. On Tuesday and Thursday nights, competitions begin at 6:30 p.m. Also on tap will be the Adult Volleyball League, with teams battling it out on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Again, Melvin is thrilled.

“We want things to be happening here again,” Melvin said, “but be safe about it.”

With safety being the key, he and his team have been working closely with the Butte Health Department to make sure all state guidelines are being followed and that “everyone is as safe as they can be.”