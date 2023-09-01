Both men grew up in union-strong families in union-strong cities.

The history of the region they call home includes tales of labor-related strife and strikes, of company goons and occasional violence, of unions fighting for better wages, benefits and working conditions.

Both men started working straight out of high school. Both became union carpenters.

On the cusp of Labor Day, both are grateful they did.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the Labor Day holiday “is rooted in the late nineteenth century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity and well-being.”

John Kotka, 58, a son of underground miner Richard Kotka and his wife, Maxine, was born and raised in Butte. He became a Carpenters Union member 29 years ago.

Michael Ingram, 58, was born and raised in Anaconda. His father, Don Ingram, was a haul truck driver in the Berkeley Pit. His uncle, Gary Ingram, worked as a union carpenter. Michael joined the Carpenters Union in 1992.

Kotka’s first job as a carpenter was in Gillette, Wyoming, where he worked on non-union construction of tract houses. He said he learned a lot and made good money but wanted to return to Butte, where he was able to join the union as a journeyman carpenter because of his experience.

“I always wanted to be a union carpenter because the wages were better, the health insurance was awesome and there was a great pension,” Kotka said.

In addition, the pride in workmanship among union carpenters was both attractive and well-earned, he said.

Union carpenters typically tackle commercial jobs that are more demanding and challenging than residential projects, Kotka said.

Ingram joined the union apprenticeship program after high school and worked for his uncle, Gary Ingram.

One of Ingram’s first jobs involved framing for a huge water tank being built for West Yellowstone.

“It was a challenge,” he said. “It was my first exposure to Symons (concrete forming systems).”

The apprenticeship program was invaluable, Ingram said.

“You get taught the right way to do things,” he said. “You’re working with journeyman who are doing it right and you are learning from them.”

Screw up once and it’s Ok. Screw up again in the exact same way and it’s not.

“Those crusty old-timers, you know, they didn’t give a damn if they hurt your feelings,” Ingram said. “You don’t see guys like that anymore.”

Ingram and Kotka both worked in years past for Butte-based Markovich Construction.

Kotka stayed with Markovich and said he is proud of projects the company has completed in recent years. They include a new airport terminal at Bert Mooney Airport, a new Veterans Administration clinic and the complex of buildings and cottages at the new Southwest Montana Veterans Home.

Kotka said he is especially proud of the Veterans Home, where he has worked as foreman.

“It has been a great opportunity for me,” he said. “Very satisfying.”

Kotka said he is grateful for his tenure with Markovich, a relationship that has spanned nearly 25 years.

“They’ve done me well,” he said. “They’ve treated me right.”

His son, Jonathan Kotka, is a union electrician.

Ingram works now for Kissock Construction and runs a crew at St. James Healthcare.

“When the opportunity to work here came I couldn’t pass it up because of the working conditions,” he said. “You’re inside year-round. There’s no baking out in the hot sun all summer. There’s no getting up in the winter and working when it’s 10 degrees below zero and snowing sideways.”

Both men feel union representation is a positive force for workers and society. And both believe most young people today do not know or understand how union advocacy in years past has helped secure such working pluses as better wages, a five-day work week, an 8-hour work day, health benefits, assistance when injured or retired and safer working conditions.

The Clayton Act of 1914 declared, “The labor of a human being is not a commodity or article of commerce.”

Nationally, union membership and power have declined. In some cases, large unions have shot themselves in the foot by demanding especially steep wages, remarkably generous pension and health benefits and by padding payrolls.

Labor Day became a national holiday in 1894.

The colorful history of unions in Butte and Anaconda remains alive in each community’s soul.

Ingram and Kotka grew up and joined a union and are glad they did.

“I’m fortunate I’ve been able to be in the union this long,” Kotka said.