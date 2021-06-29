Southwest Montana Veterans Home toasted Tuesday during heat wave

The campaign to site a veterans home in Butte started decades ago.

The early campaigners included Pavlovich, a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a state representative when he introduced a bill in 1993 to get the funding ball rolling. But that money ultimately went to help pay for the Eastern Montana Veterans Home in Glendive, a diversion supported by Pavlovich.

But Pavlovich and a host of others weren’t ready to quit.

Williamson said Tuesday the foundation hopes additional funding will pay to cover walkways to make them safer for veterans and staff and that a sixth cottage will be built someday to accommodate demand for veterans housing in southwest Montana.

“The space [for a sixth cottage] is available and there is definitely the need, as our wait list numbers already exceed the number of available beds,” he said.

The state of Montana owns the Southwest Montana Veterans Home and pays for facility upkeep and maintenance. The state pays also for one staff member who works as the facility liaison.

Eduro Healthcare manages the veterans home, which is licensed by the state and federally certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.