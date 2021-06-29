Southwest Montana Veterans Home toasted Tuesday during heat wave

The Butte afternoon burned with heat but lacked the sweltering humidity and incoming artillery of Guam or Vietnam.
The mood was celebratory but lacked a youthful sailor exuberantly kissing a pretty young woman in the town square. Though it seemed clear that James Ingram, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a resident of the Southwest Montana Veterans Home, would have readily volunteered for such duty.
Tuesday’s celebration focused on fruition: achieving a long-sought goal of providing dignified housing, activities and nursing care for aging veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, especially veterans with ties to southwest Montana.
The grand opening Tuesday of the Southwest Montana Veterans Home marked the third ceremony at the facility off Blacktail Loop since July 2019, when officials broke ground there, wearing hard hats and wielding ceremonial shovels.
In March of this year the $20 million veterans home welcomed its first resident, Bill Davis, a veteran of both the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army who was 82 years old on move-in day.
On Tuesday, the veterans home housed 20 veterans, with the eventual capacity to reach 60.
More than 200 people, many of them veterans, gathered on a witheringly hot day for the grand opening. Most found shade beneath white tents or the expansive Porte-cochere above the entrance to the veterans home’s recreation center.
A lectern provided politicians an opportunity to either distribute or claim credit for the facility or both. Gov. Greg Gianforte and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester were among those who made personal appearances.
The non-politician speakers included Dave Williamson, chairman of the Southwest Montana Veterans Home Foundation. He, like many others behind the lectern, highlighted the tireless work of Butte native Bob Pavlovich to bring the state’s third veterans home to Butte and southwest Montana.
“A day or 10,000 ago, Bob Pavlovich had a dream,” Williamson said. “What you see around you is the result of that dream.”
Construction has been completed on three of five cottages, with expectations that the last two will be finished by the end of July. The complex occupies about 10 acres donated by the Don Harrington Foundation.
Each cottage in the skilled nursing facility features 12 single bedrooms, a kitchen area, a dining room and a sprawling living room with numerous windows. The cottage concept is intended to provide something akin to a home setting as opposed to a living arrangement that feels impersonal and institutional.
During a recent interview, Ingram, who is 91 years old, said he is happy to be living in the Southwest Montana Veterans Home.
“It’s like heaven,” he said. “I love it. The people are so nice. The buildings are so nice.”
The campaign to site a veterans home in Butte started decades ago.
The early campaigners included Pavlovich, a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a state representative when he introduced a bill in 1993 to get the funding ball rolling. But that money ultimately went to help pay for the Eastern Montana Veterans Home in Glendive, a diversion supported by Pavlovich.
But Pavlovich and a host of others weren’t ready to quit.
Williamson said Tuesday the foundation hopes additional funding will pay to cover walkways to make them safer for veterans and staff and that a sixth cottage will be built someday to accommodate demand for veterans housing in southwest Montana.
“The space [for a sixth cottage] is available and there is definitely the need, as our wait list numbers already exceed the number of available beds,” he said.
The state of Montana owns the Southwest Montana Veterans Home and pays for facility upkeep and maintenance. The state pays also for one staff member who works as the facility liaison.
Eduro Healthcare manages the veterans home, which is licensed by the state and federally certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Eduro is reimbursed through client long term care coverage from each client’s pay source which varies depending on each veteran’s situation. Pay sources include Medicaid, Medicare and/or the Veterans Administration. For each veteran, it might be one source or a combination of the three.
Clarence Haugan, 78, a U.S. Air Force veteran who attended Tuesday’s grand opening, said he believes having the veterans home in Butte is a positive thing.
“There are a lot of veterans in Butte, I know that,” he said.
Matt Egloff, a veteran of the U.S. Army, expressed similar thoughts at the grand opening.
“Oh, hell yeah,” he said. “I might need it someday.”