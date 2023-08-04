The Southwest Montana Veterans Home has something to celebrate: a new, 10-passenger van for residents to use.

Chapter 6 of the Disabled American Veterans organization in Butte sold the 2013 Ford van to the Veterans Home Foundation for $17,500, said DAV commander, Eileen Greb, a retired lieutenant commander from the United States Navy.

Greb said the DAV has a “van fund,” which goes toward vans the organization uses to bus veterans to Veterans’ Affairs appointments. The money from the sale will go back into the DAV’s van fund, she said.

Greb is a trustee on the Veterans Home Foundation board, and she collaborated with the foundation’s chairman, Dave Williamson, about a month ago to help make the purchase happen, Williamson said.

Bill Willing, a retired Army colonel who also serves on the Veterans Home Foundation board, said the van can be used to take veterans to community events.

“It can be used to take them shopping or to haul them down and set them up at a parade, anything to make it feel more like home,” Willing said.

Chris Cotton, the Veterans Homes administrator, said they already use a van to transport veterans for trips and to places like Walmart, but it can usually only sit three people at a time — and only two if one has a wheelchair.

“When people think of a nursing home, they think of a rest home, but it’s far from resting,” Cotton said.

He said the Veteran’s Home takes its residents to an annual fishing trip in the spring, but because of the limited seating, they have to take multiple trips, and by the time they get the last attendees transported, it’s already time to start shuttling people back.

Although the new van isn’t currently equipped for wheelchairs, Cotton said the plan is to take two seats out to make room for wheelchairs. In other words, the van should be able to hold 6-8 people and two wheel chairs.

The DAV is also selling a similar 2009 Ford van with around 150,000 miles on it, Greb said, but declined to mention the price.