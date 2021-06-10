 Skip to main content
Southwest Montana towns to benefit from $14M in ARPA funds
Southwest Montana towns to benefit from $14M in ARPA funds

HELENA —  Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Thursday the disbursement of $14 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to 34 towns and cities across the state, including several in southwest Montana.

“The federal funds we’re distributing today give local governments the authority to address the unique needs of their communities,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said. “Cities and towns may use these funds to assist residents, small businesses, and industries impacted by the pandemic or to invest in infrastructure, including water, sewer, or broadband.”

Thirty-four cities and towns will receive the following funding amounts based on criteria outlined by the U.S. Department of Treasury:

Belgrade: $1,213,719.96

Big Sandy: $71,778.45

Boulder: $162,970.29

Cascade: $86,721.65

Choteau: $218,400.62

Columbia Falls: $750,480.73

Conrad: $315,467.56

Culbertson: $101,537.13

Deer Lodge: $364,384.19

Denton: $29,758.68

Dutton: $40,742.57

Forsyth: $226,063.80

Glendive: $627,103.54

Hamilton: $625,570.90

Helena: $4,230,586.08

Hot Springs: $74,332.84

Livingston: $996,341.08

Malta: $237,686.29

Manhattan: $243,433.68

Miles City: $1,055,475.28

Moore: $22,606.38

Plentywood: $221,210.45

Richey: $21,840.06

Roundup: $236,281.37

Shelby: $386,096.54

Stevensville: $264,635.14

Superior: $110,732.95

Townsend: $274,852.71

Twin Bridges: $53,259.10

Virginia City: $27,587.45

West Yellowstone: $175,742.25

Wolf Point: $348,674.68

The State of Montana issued payments Thursday, and the cities and towns should receive the funds by early next week.

Local governments typically serving a population under 50,000 are eligible for funding through the federal Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, and funding allocations are determined by population.

This is the first in a series of disbursements to towns and cities that will be made by the state by June 30.

