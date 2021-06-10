Southwest Montana towns to benefit from $14M in ARPA funds

HELENA — Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Thursday the disbursement of $14 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to 34 towns and cities across the state, including several in southwest Montana.

“The federal funds we’re distributing today give local governments the authority to address the unique needs of their communities,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said. “Cities and towns may use these funds to assist residents, small businesses, and industries impacted by the pandemic or to invest in infrastructure, including water, sewer, or broadband.”

Thirty-four cities and towns will receive the following funding amounts based on criteria outlined by the U.S. Department of Treasury:

Belgrade: $1,213,719.96

Big Sandy: $71,778.45

Boulder: $162,970.29

Cascade: $86,721.65

Choteau: $218,400.62

Columbia Falls: $750,480.73

Conrad: $315,467.56

Culbertson: $101,537.13

Deer Lodge: $364,384.19

Denton: $29,758.68

Dutton: $40,742.57