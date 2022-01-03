Southwest Montana benefits from Tourism Grant Program

HELENA — The Montana Department of Commerce awarded $1 million in grant funding through its Tourism Grant Program to strengthen local economies in 21 Montana communities.

The funds are to help boost local tourism and support good-paying jobs.

“These grants will serve 22 tourism and recreation projects across Montana, including unincorporated small towns, rural communities, and areas of known attractions to non-resident visitors,” said Commerce Director Scott Osterman.

Local and area Tourism Grant Program funding recipients include:

The Deer Lodge Development Group will receive $32,700 to renovate the front area of the 502 Main Street building into a visitor center.

Dillon Main Street LLC and the City of Dillon will receive $13,393.50 to construct and install a permanent shade and event structure within Jaycee Park.

Madison County will receive $200,000 to construct an all-season arena at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Twin Bridges.

Our Lady of the Rockies will receive $60,000 to construct an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restroom.

The Tourism Grant Program is funded by the 4% Lodging Facility Use Tax, commonly known as the “bed tax.” Enacted by the 1987 Legislature, the bed Tax is collected from guests of hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, guest ranches, resorts, short-term vacation rentals, and campgrounds.

Eligible entities that may apply for tourism grants include cities, counties, non-profit organizations, and tribal entities based in Montana.

For more details about the Tourism Grant Program, go to www.MARKETMT.COM.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0