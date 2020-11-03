 Skip to main content
Sourdough Fire near containment
breaking top story

Sourdough Fire near containment

Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest

DILLON — The Sourdough Fire in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is now 75 percent contained due to accurate mapping by crews. The fire is now at about 5,811 acres.

Including the Sourdough Fire, BDNF fire personnel and dispatchers are currently responding to five fires within the forest currently. A recent change in weather has dried things out, quickly diminishing moisture from recent snowfall.

Varying wind speed and direction, along with an increase in activity due to the opening of rifle season just over a week ago, are all factors affecting the current fire situation.

Earlier last week, several BDNF personnel reported finding abandoned, active campfires and BDNF is asking the public to be especially conscious of making sure campfires are completely extinguished as they enjoy public lands.

No structures are currently threatened, and no closures are in place at this time. Local landowners have been instrumental in supporting fire crews and facilitating a rapid response to mitigate potential threats and assist Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest personnel. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Details: Dillon Ranger District at 406-683-3900.

