Andrew Laszlo Jr. will be giving a presentation, “Surviving the Holocaust” at 7 p.m. on May 18, at the B’nai Israel Cultural Center, 327 W. Galena St.

The speaker is the son of Andrew Laszlo Sr., who survived the horrors of the Holocaust in World War II. He will tell the story of the skill, instinct, and cunning that led to his father’s survival, while emphasizing his strong will to put the past behind and build a new life.

Laszlo Sr. grew up in a middle-class home in Papa, Hungary. In 1944, his family was forcibly relocated to the ghetto. From there, he and his brother were conscripted into labor service, and the rest of his family was taken by train to Auschwitz and other sites where they perished.

After escaping the labor camps, Laszlo Sr. was captured and sent by rail car to Bergen-Belsen, at the same time as Anne Frank. He escaped from Russian-occupied post-war Hungary to the displaced persons camp in Ulm, Germany. With clothes sown from a U.S. Army blanket, he arrived in New York Harbor with $2.36 in his pocket, unable to speak English and with no post-high school education.

He would later became a world-famous cinematographer doing films such as “Shogun” and “Rambo: First Blood,” and was nominated for two Emmy awards.

Laszlo’s father kept his past a secret for more than half a century. On the 50th anniversary of his arrival in America, a leather-bound book detailing his past, “Footnote to History,” arrived on his son’s Billings' doorstep.