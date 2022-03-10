Some streets to close for St. Patrick’s Day parade

Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation, along with the B-SB Public Works Road Department will close the streets around Uptown Butte at 6 a.m. Thursday, March 17, until 8 a.m. Friday, March 18.

Main Street will be closed from Granite to Broadway, keeping the crowd contained in this block, but will allow Granite and Broadway to remain open. The second section of Main will be closed from Broadway to Galena.

Park Street will be closed east of the entrance of the parking garage to Wyoming Street. Immediately after the parade, Park Street will reopen from Main to Wyoming and Main will reopen from Park to Galena.

All public parking lots including the parking garage will be open.

The barricades at Granite and Galena will have jersey rail behind them. All other barricades will be held down with sandbags. Emergency vehicles will have access into the closed area.

Anyone parked in the no access will get a note asking to remove their vehicle by the start of the parade.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1