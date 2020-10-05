Some Anaconda businesses close as precaution after COVID-19 outbreak

Several Anaconda businesses have closed their doors for cautionary reasons after Anaconda-Deer Lodge County saw an increase in cases.
The county last week reported over 50 new coronavirus infections from Sept. 28 through Sunday. On Monday morning, the state reported that the county added 20 more cases, bringing the county’s total caseload to 194 with 81 active infections.
The closures come as a preventative measure to mitigate, suppress and delay the spread of COVID-19.
Chief Executive Bill Everett said the county has not forced any businesses to close, but acknowledged the closures and said they were done out of caution.
“These are not recommendations or orders from the county government,” Everett said Monday. “I think we’re a pretty conservative community, where we’re all just trying to take care of each other and keep each other safe.”
Last week, several businesses, including Smelter City Brewery, Club Moderne and the Ranch Bar, announced temporary closures in light of the recent outbreak of cases.
On Friday, the Anaconda School District No. 10 announced that all schools — with the exception of the Center for Excellence and Copper Academy — are temporarily switching to remote learning Oct. 5-16 after more than 20 staff members either tested positive for COVID-19 or were deemed close contacts. Homecoming Week and fall sport events have also been temporarily put on hold.
Mary Johnston, director of the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Chamber of Commerce, said the closures will have some effect on the local economy, but many businesses just want to keep residents safe.
“We have some businesses who were affected by the latest outbreak and some have employees who are waiting for test results,” Johnston said. “But quite a few places are still up and running, and many are asking people to wear masks when they come in and some restaurants are doing take out only.”
Everett said the county commission will be re-evaluating the Anaconda 2020 Oktoberfest still set for Saturday at the Copper Village Museum and Art Center at its meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.
