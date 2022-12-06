Solvay continues recovery work at elemental phosphorous plant west of Butte

The elemental phosphorous recovered at the Solvay Inc. plant west of Butte travels first by truck to Nashville.

After processing there and in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the resulting products can end up in baby wipes, laundry and hard surface cleaners.

The EPA, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and others have been involved for years in studying, launching and shepherding remediation at the Solvay plant. That’s because of the dangers involved with highly flammable elemental phosphorous and other hazardous or toxic substances at the site of about 1.25 square miles.

For example, contaminants identified in groundwater and soils have included arsenic, cadmium, lead, selenium and others.

Dan Bersanti, plant manager, recently provided a community update about work undertaken since May 2022 to investigate, remediate and close its inactive elemental phosphorous plant in the Montana Connections Business Development Park.

“I think we are making progress,” Bersanti said. “The processing plant has been fairly successful and good for the community, I think.”

The Solvay plant employs 11 people and operates around the clock.

Solvay reported in August 2019 that the company hoped the multi-million dollar wastes processing plant then under construction would eventually process elemental phosphorous wastes from outside sources.

That hasn’t happened.

Bersanti said the processing plant will likely operate for another four or five years. Shutdown could follow, he acknowledged.

To date, the plant has recovered more than 200,000 pounds of elemental phosphorous.

In June 2017, EPA reported that, aside from the plant’s “clarifier sludge,” all actions for phosphorous-containing wastes had been completed.

Work remains to be done on millions of tons of slag dunes and tailings.

Bersanti said Solvay is working with the EPA and DEQ to develop a plan to address these remnants of the plant’s long history.

Previous owners have included, among others, Stauffer Chemical, Rhone-Poulenc and Rhodia.

EPA approved a Corrective Measures Work Plan for the Solvay facility in July 2021. The plan evaluates remedies for each portion of the site and will lead to additional cleanup actions based on several factors: including human health and environmental protectiveness; ability to meet clean-up standards; short and long-term reliability and effectiveness; source control; toxicity, mobility or volume reduction; feasibility of implementation; and cost.

Solvay conducted field studies this summer to identify potential sources of soil borrow material. In addition, the company completed new groundwater monitoring in September. EPA spokesman Richard Mylott said Friday that this data will be included in an annual report which the agency expects to receive in early 2023.

The Solvay plant was constructed in the early 1950s to produce elemental phosphorus using an electric arc furnace. In 1997, processing ended at the facility. In 2004, the plant began corrective action activities under the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act to address contamination.