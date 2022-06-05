Solomon Levy – an advocate, ally for Timber Butte Indians

Researching Butte’s “Cree Village,” the Indian encampment located at Timber Butte at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, is a challenging task. The itinerant bands of Chippewas, Crees and Métis who intermittently resided at the camp left the most nebulous of trails. They do not appear on any city censuses or Indian census rolls, and contemporary reports habitually misspelled and mistranslated Indian names. This was often done willfully, and even mockingly. The sad fact is these contemporary newspapers reveal more about the anti-Indian sentiments which prevailed at the time than they do about the Indians themselves. But after scouring those yellowed and fading pages, one long-forgotten name appears repeatedly as an advocate, ally, legal advisor and publicist for Butte’s “Landless Indians,” and as a committed collaborator in their campaign for a permanent settlement in the state. That name is Solomon I. Levy.

“Sol” Levy was born in San Francisco on March 17th, 1854, the son of Polish Jewish immigrants. After attending school and commercial college, Sol worked in Northern Oregon and Plumas County, California, before arriving in Butte in 1886, where he quickly established himself as a popular and colorful figure. He served two terms as city jailer, and was a founding member of the B’nai B’rith Baron de Hirsch Lodge, which would become the largest Jewish organization in the city.

He was also an enthusiastic member of the city’s Fourth of July Committee, and it was in this capacity that Sol’s relationship with the Landless Indians began. In June 1894, after hearing of his experiences in Oregon in the 1870s, where he had spent time among the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation, the committee appointed him to visit the Timber Butte camp and invite its residents to participate in that year’s parade. The invitation was accepted, and the assembled Chippewas, Crees and Métis made their first appearance in the city’s celebrations the following week. Butte’s newspapers viewed the spectacle with bemusement, and in some cases derision – much of it aimed at “Big Chief Sol” himself.

But Butte’s citizens proved more accepting. In addition to the parade, Sol and the committee had secured the Butte Auditorium on the evening of July 4, offering the Timber Butte Indians the opportunity to practice their ceremonies, while promising the public the spectacle of “all the wild dances which have made the original American famous.” Turnout exceeded expectations, and the Auditorium’s capacity, and the event was canceled due to safety concerns. A larger event was held at the race track three weeks later. Present on that occasion was Chief Little Bear, who had not been in Butte on July 4. This was almost certainly the first time he and Sol Levy met, and it marked the start of a friendship that would last until Little Bear’s death in 1921.

For the next decade, Sol’s name became synonymous with the Timber Butte Indians. In addition to appearances in the Fourth of July parades, Sun Dances were held at “The Hump” near Buxton in 1902 and 1904, attracting additional participants from the Flathead, Bannock and Lemhi Tribes, and receiving significant pictorial coverage in the Butte newspapers. A 1902 Pow Wow at the Columbia Gardens race track reportedly drew over 2,000 spectators. Sol’s efforts with logistics and publicity were central to the success of these events. He refused any payment for his efforts, viewing these occasions as an opportunity to raise much-needed funds for the tribes, and raise awareness of the campaign for a permanent settlement in Montana.

Sol’s advocacy was not limited to public exhibitions. In 1896, the Cree Deportation Act sought to remove Canadian-born Crees from the USA. The act was enforced heavy-handedly and indiscriminately, and in July that year, as troops arrived in the city, many from Timber Butte sought refuge with the one man they had come to trust. Sol provided what The Daily Inter Mountain described as “a sort of family protectorate,” reportedly speaking to them in their own language, while documents confirming their legal status were gathered and submitted to the U.S. Commissioner.

Sol’s public support for the tribes peaked in September 1905 with a three-day event at the Columbia Gardens baseball park, led by Chief Rocky Boy. Thereafter, Sol largely withdrew from public life, finding employment as a night watchman at Symons Dry Goods Store, a position he would hold for over 30 years. The store was founded by William S. Symons, another founding member of the Baron de Hirsch Lodge, and it was increasingly through the Lodge that Sol’s benevolent work was performed. He also maintained his support for the Chippewa-Crees, though in a more low-key manner, pressing state representatives in Washington D.C. for a permanent home for Rocky Boy’s band, and personally hosting Rocky Boy and Little Bear on their visits to the city. As late as 1922, the 68 year-old Sol could be found lobbying the Butte Relief Association for aid for Rocky Boy’s Reservation after Little Bear’s death.

Sol died at St. James Hospital on July 26, 1945, aged 91. A service was held at White’s Funeral Home, led by Rabbi Howard L. Fineberg and attended by the members of the Butte Pioneers Club, who also supplied a modest memorial stake in the absence of a headstone. That now lusterless and lopsided stake still stands in the B’Nai Israel Cemetery, all but lost among the grand headstones surrounding it, and without any indication of the remarkable life of the man who rests beneath it.

Perhaps the perfect illustration of that life can be found in a 1904 account of the wedding of Alex Allen and Jennie Denny, Canadian-born Crees living at Timber Butte, who had converted to Catholicism and hoped to marry at St. Patrick’s Church. Sol had arranged for Jennie’s terminally ill mother’s care and funeral the previous winter, and he again stepped up on the family’s behalf, establishing their legal right to marry in the US before the Silver Bow Court, personally paying for their marriage license, and persuading Father DeSiere of St. Patrick’s Church to grant the young couple a Catholic service and blessing. Alex and Jennie married at St. Patrick’s on February 16, 1904, with Sol acting as both translator and best man.

This image — the bride and groom “begowned in the latest Indian fashion,” the Catholic priest, the Jewish master of ceremonies, and the congregation of Chippewa-Crees and Métis from both sides of the Medicine Line – seems a perfect embodiment of the B’nai B’rith’s motto: “Benevolence, Brotherly Love and Harmony.” And if ever a man lived by that motto, it was Solomon Levy. A more fitting epitaph would be hard to find.

Colin Hanson is originally from Liverpool, England. He immigrated to the United States in 2011, and became a citizen in 2016. He and his wife Michelle visited Butte in 2017 to research her ancestry, and they fell in love with the city and moved here.

