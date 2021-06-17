Solar array proposal debated in marathon Zoning Board meeting

In a marathon meeting Thursday, the Butte-Silver Bow County Zoning Board heard passionate arguments for and against a proposal for a massive 1,600-acre solar array on private ranchland south of Butte.
The $250 million project requires a special use permit because the land, part of the Gozden-McDermott ranch, is not zoned for industrial use.
The project is proposed by John McDermott, owner of the ranch, and Madison River Equity LLC, a subsidiary of Rick Tabish’s FX Solutions, the company which constructed the nearby Atlas Power data center. Atlas is owned by Kevin Washington.
For more than two hours, planning department staffers read into the record several letters supporting and many more opposing the project.
Among the letters of support for the project read at the meeting were missives from Butte Local Development Corp. director Joe Willauer; Les Cook, chancellor of Montana Technological University; REC Silicon; Mike Thatcher, president of the Community Counseling and Correctional Services; and the National Center for Appropriate Technology.
Of the many letters opposing the project, the majority came from residents in the Little Basin Creek area, citing the potential loss of views, quality of life, and open land around their properties.
Many were form letters; many were not.
A handwritten note from Sage Leber, a child who lives with her family on Little Basin Creek Road, said in part, "Some kids play out (there), watch the animals, enjoy the view. I would love for you to take this into consideration because this will very much (affect) Butte. Yes, yes, green energy is important but you don't need to ruin the landscape, ruin people's views, and animal habit(at)."
The Little Basin Creek Volunteer Fire Department also wrote in opposition to the project, citing concerns about fire dangers.
After the letters, the applicants made their case to the board.
Project consultant Matt Vincent, former Butte-Silver Bow chief executive, opened by quoting Texas civil-rights pioneer Barbara Jordan: "It is reason, not emotion, that must guide our deliberations."
Speaking to the board, Tabish drew a picture of how the solar project and the Atlas Power computing center together "will get the whole world looking at Butte, Montana."
He said he got into the project at the MSE site in 2018, building a $62 million cryptocurrency-mining facility. He emphasized that he used Butte and Montana workers and contractors, and said that would continue.
"We've made a commitment to Butte," he said. "This is a Butte project. This is a Montana project."
He said that he "appreciates the concerns" of opponents, adding that he believes many of those concerns can be addressed.
Washington's Atlas Power mines cryptocurrency with some 60,000 computer units in several buildings on the old MSE site. Washington intends to buy the solar project and wants to add eight more buildings on the site to house thousands of additional GPUs, or graphics processing units. Tabish said Atlas plans to convert the thousands of servers from cryptocurrency mining to "high performance computing," including artificial intelligence work.
The plan would place some 700,000 solar panels on the acreage along both sides of Little Basin Creek, producing approximately 300 megawatts of power annually — enough to meet the needs of more than 40,000 family homes. While a portion of the power produced would go to run the Atlas Power computing center, the company would conceivably have additional power that it could put onto the grid and sell. Such “green energy” is in high demand across the West as many states race to meet self-imposed deadlines for conversion to power that is not produced burning fossil fuels.
Tabish said much of the green energy produced would stay in Butte, mentioning that REC, for example, is interested in potentially participating in using the renewable energy. He also envisions a cooperative relationship with Montana Tech, he said.
"It's quite an undertaking, becoming a worldwide force in high performance computing. It's not 10 people," referring to the estimated number of permanent jobs the solar array itself will require. "Atlas is looking to employ 300 people."
He said in conversations with potential high performance computing clients — like Amazon — "they ask, 'Are you guys using renewable energy? If you answer anything but renewable or becoming renewable, it's a quick conversation."
"There's no reason," Tabish said, "that Butte can't be the No. 1 industrial city in Montana again."
Tabish was followed by engineers for the project who went through the 20 criteria for special use permits that the board must consider.
As proposed the project would be one of the 10 largest solar-generation facilities in the country.
Landowner McDermott is a believer in green energy generation. But he’s also mindful of the alternatives for the land.
“It’s sure better than a housing development,” he has said. “Less impact, less people. It’s clean energy. It’s kind of the future.”
County planning staff analyzed the proposal but did not recommend approval or disapproval to the board. They did the same thing with a 5-acre battery storage facility a company was proposing to build in a mostly vacant 200-acre swath of land off Continental Drive in south Butte.
The Zoning Board ultimately rejected that proposal on a 5-0 vote last month, mostly citing opposition from nearby homeowners who said the facility would lead to further industrialization in a part of town with open spaces and scenery still intact.
Planning Director Lori Casey said Bert Mooney Airport Director Pam Chamberlin notified the Zoning Board Thursday that the solar-array applicants had worked closely with the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration, providing data requested for the purpose of studying potential glare from the project and its effect on aviation, but the information has not yet been fully reviewed by the federal government.
The special use permit sought by the landowner and developer is only the first step in approvals needed for the project, including the FAA's.
If the project is approved, construction time is expected to be 13 months, beginning in August at the earliest. Construction hours are expected to be 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
As the applicant's presentation continued toward press time, a large crowd of people wishing to comment waited patiently in the sweltering chamber for their chance to weigh in.
The meeting continued into the night, but the board was not expected to take an immediate vote on the project.