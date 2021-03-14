Soil excavation begins at Town Pump after 485-gallon diesel spill in January

With permission from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, crews began excavating diesel-contaminated soil at the Town Pump at Harrison and Elizabeth Warren avenues in Butte on Thursday.
Red Mountain Truck Lines overfilled an underground storage tank at the Town Pump on Jan. 30, causing 485 gallons of diesel to spill, according to Bill McGladdery, director of corporate communications for Town Pump.
Some of the diesel ran down into the gutter and made its way to the engineered stormwater retention wetlands on the southeast side of Harrison Ave and I-90.
An unknown amount of diesel crossed under the highway and entered Blacktail Creek on only Feb. 3, McGladdery said.
On Friday, Hunter Brothers Construction personnel and Water & Environmental Technologies engineers were hard at work excavating soil contaminated with diesel at the site.
Bill Henne, the project lead for WET, said DEQ issued the permit to excavate the source area at the Town Pump Thursday.
Dirt samples were analyzed as they were removed, the depth increasing until it meets DEQ standards of 50 parts per million diesel. Samples must be taken for every 625 square feet, Henne said.
Henne on Friday said excavation of the source area was expected to continue at least until Monday, and all contaminated dirt must remain in a repository on site.
Town Pump recently acquired a permit for use of a camera to evaluate diesel residue in the stormwater main along Harrison Avenue from Elizabeth Warren Avenue to I-90. The camera is mobile, moving up to 1,000 feet at a time before being retrieved from manholes, projecting video back to the crew along the way.
“It kind of like a colonoscopy,” McGladdery said.
Meanwhile, down at the Montana Department of Transportation’s engineered wetlands near the highway, WET continues to monitor the site twice daily, and a heavy sheen and strong diesel smell remains among the cattails.
On Thursday, DEQ requested Town Pump put up signs to alert the public, and there are now seven signs reading “Restricted Area.”
Kevin Stone, DEQ public information specialist, issued a statement regarding the signs on Friday.
“When DEQ discovered that the area was in fact accessible to the public, we followed up with the responsible party and local entities to place signage in the area,” he said.
The DEQ reached that decision more than five weeks after the spill, although there have been dams with oil-water separators, absorbent booms and pads in the wetlands since a sheen was discovered on Blacktail Creek on Feb. 3.
The first two dams were added immediately after, and another added on Feb. 15 after snowmelt led to a deluge of diesel in the wetlands, McGladdery said.
The wetlands themselves do a good job at catching contaminants and sediments in the stormwater, said Paul Townsend, environmental remediation technician for Town Pump. Nonetheless, the area is still awash in petroleum, and the filters at the dams are replaced as needed by WET.
No water samples were taken from Blacktail Creek after a small sheen was discovered on the surface Feb. 3, but a few water and soil samples were taken in the wetlands opposite the highway to establish a baseline for cleanup, Henne said.
“That’s what DEQ had requested,” Henne said.
“If the DEQ would have requested it, we would have done it,” Townsend said of samples from Blacktail Creek.
Henne said he has not observed any impact to wildlife, adding that Montana Fish, Wildife & Parks personnel did a walk-through Thursday, and found no evidence of impact to fish.
When the incident first occurred on Jan. 30, response was immediate. DEQ was alerted within an hour, and the company immediately began cleanup with its employees and WET engineers. Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department personnel were on the scene to help lay sand.
The workers on site filled 14 barrels with a slurry of diesel, snow, water and sand, McGladdery said.
The Montana DOT, FWP and Butte-Silver Bow County were all notified within a couple days.
Disaster and Emergency Services was also contacted, and after petroleum was discovered in Blacktail Creek, the National Response Center was notified as well.
“We weren’t hiding anything,” Townsend said.
There was significant public outcry after The Montana Standard reported the spill on Tuesday. In comments, members of the public asked why they weren’t alerted.
"Initially, we didn't have a lot of information that we could have shared. It's kind of been a process getting us to this point where we can talk about what happens and what's going to happen as we correct this. We also of course did not want to get ahead of the government agencies and have somebody at the DEQ read in the Helena IR that there had been this spill here in Butte, and they weren't aware of it. So a certain amount of it was respecting the agencies we deal with, and waiting for them to kind of give us some information so that we could move forward," McGladdery said on Friday.
“Butte-Silver Bow was aware. Many, many agencies were aware of the overfill and what was going on," he added.
McGladdery said the fact only a small amount of diesel entered Blacktail Creek is significant.
“Certainly if the waterway was impacted greater it would have come to light much sooner," McGladdery said.
Kevin Stone, DEQ public information specialist, sent The Montana Standard this statement Friday:
“DEQ’s initial assessment of this spill, in the context of the hundreds of spills we assess each year, was that it did not raise to the level of an immediate threat to public health and safety that would demand public notice. Our assessment was based on many factors, not limited to the size and location of the spill, the substance spilled, and our initial understanding that there was no public access to the site.
“Incidents such as this one evolve rapidly as more information is discovered. For this specific incident, the quantity of diesel spilled was unclear immediately. It was reported to be a relatively small and relatively contained amount in a location inaccessible to the public. As additional information came to our attention, we took action to address the evolving situation.
“For example, when DEQ discovered that the spill was larger than originally reported and that it may have reached a waterway, our first concern was about potential impacts to drinking water. We were able to quickly verify that there were no public water intakes in the vicinity and therefore there was no risk of the spill contaminating public water systems.
“Additionally, when DEQ discovered that the area was in fact accessible to the public, we followed up with the responsible party and local entities to place signage in the area.”
McGladdery said Town Pump has followed the law, cleaned up appropriately and will continue to do so, because the company cares about Butte.
“We have 500 employees here and this is our home. This is where Town Pump was founded. And so we're going to do this right, because it's the right thing. Not just because the DEQ is breathing down their backs, because it's the right thing. That's why we're going to clean it the right way,” he said.