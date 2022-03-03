Snuffed out: Council kills proposal to move Butte fireworks show

Not long after Butte-Silver Bow commissioners settled a months-long debate over fireworks, another one began.

This time, it lasted 11 minutes.

That’s how long it took commissioners on Wednesday night to snuff out a proposal from a group of residents to move the annual July 3 fireworks show from the “M” on Big Butte to the Bell Diamond Mineyard.

“With the discussions I’ve had with people, even after this was only in the newspaper a day or so ago, they overwhelmingly, more than any event that I’ve ever dealt with in the years I have been on here, state that they don’t want it moved,” said Commissioner Jim Fisher.

After a little discussion and a motion by Commissioner Bill Andersen to delay action so the council could get more input on the proposal, Fisher said they should kill it then and there.

“There’s no need to kick this thing around,” he said. “The public has spoken, and you know what they’re telling us? ‘Do your job commissioners, deny that communication.’ So do your job commissioners and deny this communication.”

And with that, they did, on a 10-1 vote.

Andersen was the no vote and Commissioner Cindi Shaw did not vote because she was presiding over the meeting in place of Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, who was absent.

In such cases, the chair only votes to break ties.

Shaw had recommended going into the meeting that the issue be delayed a week so the council could get more input, and said she would have sided with Andersen if she could have voted. But it would have only made it a 10-2 tally.

The fireworks show has been staged from the “M” for more than four decades, although one reader of a Montana Standard story about the proposal on Tuesday said it goes much further back.

A group of eight residents, including former commissioners Mike Sheehy and Ristine Hall, had proposed the change. Moving the launch site eastward to the Bell Diamond would make the fireworks visible to all of Butte and pay homage to Butte’s mining past, they said.

But most importantly, Sheehy said, it would be safer.

“In the forty-plus years that our city has enjoyed fireworks off the “M,” plants, trees and grasses have made a great comeback on the hill,” Sheehy wrote in a letter to council. “As such, many residents have growing concerns about the fire danger associated with the fireworks.”

Butte-Silver Bow Fire Chief Zach Osborne told the Standard this week that any major fireworks show presents fire concerns, no matter where the launch site is. The Big Butte near Montana Tech was no exception.

“We do have multiple fires every year on that hillside during the show,” Osborne said. “That hillside gets little spot fires, but luckily, we’ve been able to put those fires out fairly fast before they spread. If it happened to be a windy night, it would be basically a different story.”

Sheehy spoke briefly to commissioners before the vote.

“I’m kind of a nervous Nellie about everything. I grew up Irish, Catholic and drunk, so you know, I worry all that time about things,” he said, laughing. “But you know, really, I want everyone to remember that there’s been a lot of fires out there and the forest has grown and the grass is knee high.”

Butte-Silver Bow owns the Big Butte and the Bell Diamond Mineyard, but for many years now, Town Pump has sponsored the July 3 fireworks show.

Kitty Brilliant, in an online post to the Standard’s story on Tuesday, said she was 78 and grew up on West Woolman Street.

“The fireworks were set off from the top of Big Butte since I was a kid. Just so you know,” she wrote.

Commissioners already made one change to fireworks tradition this year when they reduced a 12-day window for selling and lighting fireworks around the Fourth of July to eight days. That debate lasted nearly eight months.

Fisher urged commissioners to bypass yet another fireworks debate this time.

“I’m a firm believer that we shouldn’t be trying to fix things that aren’t broken,” he said.

