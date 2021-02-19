 Skip to main content
Snowmobilers report avalanche in Beaverhead Mountains
Snowmobilers report avalanche in Beaverhead Mountains

Avalanche in Beaverhead Mountains

Snowmobilers reported Wednesday the avalanche seen here in the Beaverhead Mountains.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

DILLON — Snowmobilers in the Beaverhead Mountains witnessed and reported a large, destructive avalanche on Wednesday.

A layer of very weak snow near the ground is widespread across many of the mountain ranges of the Western United States and the mountains of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest are no exception. 

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, there have been 28 fatalities in the U.S. during the 2020-21 winter season. Most recently in Montana, two split boarders were caught in an avalanche in the Beehive Basin, north of Big Sky, resulting in one fatality.

Lots of new snow and strong winds causing drifting of fresh snow are continuing to load many slopes in the area increasing the possibility of an avalanche. The public is encouraged to avoid travelling on, or beneath, slopes steeper than 30 degrees and make conservative decisions when recreating.

For more details, contact the BDNF Public Affairs Office at 406-925-3353.

