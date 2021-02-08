Snow, snow and more snow as arctic air takes aim at SW Montana

Road crews were out in full force in Butte this weekend and were concentrating on mostly primary streets again Monday as snow continued to pile up.

And even though an invasion of arctic air was already expected to bring the winter’s coldest temperatures to southwest Montana this week, it is possible — with emphasis on possible — that lows this weekend could hit 40 below.

One early model tracked by the National Weather Service in Missoula suggests that a high-pressure system could be pulled over Butte and the Big Hole region of southwest Montana late this week.

“It continues to show that there is this really cold high that’s going to set up near Butte, and if that were to come through, Saturday morning could be exceptionally cold,” Jeff Kitsmiller, an NWS meteorologist in Missoula, said late Monday morning.

“This kind of stuff, it wouldn’t be out of the question to get to negative 40s,” he said. “That would be pretty bold to say right now … but the potential is there. It keeps showing up.”