Snow, snow and more snow as arctic air takes aim at SW Montana

Road crews were out in full force in Butte this weekend and were concentrating on mostly primary streets again Monday as snow continued to pile up.
And even though an invasion of arctic air was already expected to bring the winter’s coldest temperatures to southwest Montana this week, it is possible — with emphasis on possible — that lows this weekend could hit 40 below.
One early model tracked by the National Weather Service in Missoula suggests that a high-pressure system could be pulled over Butte and the Big Hole region of southwest Montana late this week.
“It continues to show that there is this really cold high that’s going to set up near Butte, and if that were to come through, Saturday morning could be exceptionally cold,” Jeff Kitsmiller, an NWS meteorologist in Missoula, said late Monday morning.
“This kind of stuff, it wouldn’t be out of the question to get to negative 40s,” he said. “That would be pretty bold to say right now … but the potential is there. It keeps showing up.”
The weather service does not have official snow totals for Butte, but by Sunday afternoon, it was clear that many areas had picked up a foot or more and another two or three inches fell overnight into Monday morning. Light snow continued to linger into Monday afternoon over parts of the Summit Valley.
Missoula didn’t get much, Kitsmiller said, but Seeley Lake had gotten 39 inches since Friday and the weather service got one report of 24 inches in Avon in Powell County.
There were dozens of slide-offs, wrecks and abandoned vehicles reported in Butte-Silver Bow and surrounding counties Saturday into Monday afternoon, according to the Montana Highway Patrol, but no fatalities in the region.
Butte-Silver Bow had most of its road crews and all of its plows and graders in action Saturday, and all 20 or so personnel were on duty Sunday, said Public Works Director Mark Neary. The county has four graders, three large plow trucks and five smaller ones.
They concentrated on primary streets such as Continental Drive, Harrison Avenue and Uptown streets on Sunday before getting to secondary streets — those that feed into primary streets — and school bus routes.
But by Monday morning, because it had snowed more overnight, crews were concentrating on primary routes once again and picking up snow that, out of necessity, had been plowed and piled into the middle of them.
“They have to pick them up before they can add to them again,” Neary said.
With all the snow and extremely cold temperatures expected this week, Neary expects crews to remain busy all week “and probably all month.” But he said the county had plenty of salt and sand and supplies on hand.
Road crews were at work in Anaconda and other parts of that county, too. County Road Superintendent Wayne Wendt said they received 12 to 14 inches, perhaps a little more, when he "stopped counting."
"We are playing catchup right now," he said Monday afternoon.
They were getting to as many streets as possible, Wendt said, but given this much snow, it would take time to hit them all. The city has seen bigger snowfalls, he said, but a few people called in "acting like it was the end of the world."
The rest of the week will be cold, with a low early Tuesday morning in Butte forecast at 12 below. The highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the teens but on Thursday, it will be minus 2, with a low that night of 22 below.
A Pacific trough could bring more snow starting Thursday, but it was unclear on Monday whether it would move over the Northern Rockies or go south.