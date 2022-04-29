Snow postpones cleanup at Thompson Park

The spring cleanup at Thompson Park, slated for Saturday, April 30, has been postponed because of Friday’s snowfall. Another date will be announced.

The annual cleanup is sponsored by the all-volunteer, nonprofit Friends of Thompson Park. For details, visit Friends of Thompson Park on Facebook, or call Janet Axelson at 406-533-8541 or Jocelyn Dodge at 406-533-0727.

The multiple use organization includes all users of the park whether you are a hiker, horseback rider, bicyclist, disc golfer, birder or anyone who has a desire to ensure the park is maintained for enjoyment by the public. The park, located 10 miles south of Butte, encompasses 3,500 acres.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0