Snow makes first visit of season to southwest Montana

Folks in southwest Montana woke up to the season’s first snowfall Monday morning, and even though it was fairly light in Butte, Dillon was getting a really nice dose of early winter.
“It’s a heavy wet snow,” said Perry Shank, customer service manager at Rocky Mountain Supply in Dillon. “It’s getting pretty slushy on us.”
When asked how much snow they had gotten, Shank put the phone down for a moment then came back on and said, “Well, according to our outdoor guy, we’re looking at about 4 inches, but the manager is screaming that we’ve gotten more than that.”
While Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Butte-Silver Bow counties were under winter weather advisories, with snowfall only about an inch or so, parts of Beaverhead and Madison counties were under winter storm warnings.
Three to 5 inches were forecast in Dillon on Monday with another 1 to 2 inches possible overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Virginia City was expecting 3 to 7 inches Monday with 1 to 2 more possible into Tuesday morning.
Although warmer temperatures are on the way in southwest Montana later this week, Butte might have seen its last lows above freezing for a long time.
If not, those nights are certainly on borrowed time.
“In Butte, you might be done,” said Luke Robinson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula. “In some of the valleys around here (Missoula) like the Bitterroot and Flathead valleys, we’ll see some lows above freezing.
“At least for the next 10 days, your lows will be below freezing,” he said. “You can’t say for certain that you won’t see lows above 32 in the future for this season but it doesn’t look good.”
The lows in Butte the next four nights were expected to be in the teens to near 20, with 14 forecast overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
The colder weather and snow were thanks to a broad trough of low-pressure over the Northwest U.S. that was pulling moisture in from the Southwest U.S. It was a “closed low” system, meaning — in layman’s terms — it was not moving out quickly.
“A lot of times it will sit over a region for a couple of days and sometimes longer,” Robinson said.
That was great news for firefighters who have spent months battling wildfires in southwest Montana. The U.S. Forest Service said the weather system should minimize fire activity in the Haystack Fire in Jefferson County and the Trail Creek fire burning near Wisdom.
Up to 6 inches of snow was forecast for the backcountry around Butte.
“They’ve been waiting for something like this,” Robinson said.
Light snow was possible in the region on Tuesday and widespread frost was forecast over the next several nights in Butte, but highs were expected to rebound into the 40s later this week with 50s likely this weekend.