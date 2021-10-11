Snow makes first visit of season to southwest Montana

“At least for the next 10 days, your lows will be below freezing,” he said. “You can’t say for certain that you won’t see lows above 32 in the future for this season but it doesn’t look good.”

The lows in Butte the next four nights were expected to be in the teens to near 20, with 14 forecast overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The colder weather and snow were thanks to a broad trough of low-pressure over the Northwest U.S. that was pulling moisture in from the Southwest U.S. It was a “closed low” system, meaning — in layman’s terms — it was not moving out quickly.

“A lot of times it will sit over a region for a couple of days and sometimes longer,” Robinson said.

That was great news for firefighters who have spent months battling wildfires in southwest Montana. The U.S. Forest Service said the weather system should minimize fire activity in the Haystack Fire in Jefferson County and the Trail Creek fire burning near Wisdom.

Up to 6 inches of snow was forecast for the backcountry around Butte.

“They’ve been waiting for something like this,” Robinson said.

Light snow was possible in the region on Tuesday and widespread frost was forecast over the next several nights in Butte, but highs were expected to rebound into the 40s later this week with 50s likely this weekend.

