Snow, ice bedevil truckers Tuesday on I-90

A truck driver from Texas said to have limited experience driving on snow and ice and two passengers in her Peterbilt 18-wheeler escaped serious injury early Tuesday when the eastbound truck jackknifed on Interstate 90 near Deer Lodge.

The crash occurred around 5:20 a.m.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Dave Oliverson said the driver was traveling too fast for road conditions, lost control, struck a guardrail and then bridge railings before finally stopping with the truck cab turned around and facing the truck’s rear.

The truck’s hood landed at least 100 yards away on the Eastside Road, which travels beneath I-90 at the site.

Oliverson said the passengers included a co-driver, who was male, and his sister, riding in the truck’s sleeper. He said there were minor injuries, bumps and bruises.

A separate crash on I-90 Tuesday morning led to more serious injuries.

First, an eastbound 18-wheeler jackknifed near the Anaconda exit and blocked both eastbound lanes. Another tractor-trailer headed east slowed and stopped at the scene and was then rear-ended by a woman driving a Penske truck, Oliverson said.

The woman was transported by Life Flight for medical treatment in Missoula, he said.

Oliverson said she clearly was not paying close attention to the road when the crash occurred.

Montana Highway Patrol had a busy day Tuesday, he said.

“We were responding to a lot of crashes due to weather and people driving too fast for conditions,” Oliverson said.

