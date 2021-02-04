Snow, frigid temperatures headed this way

Jack Frost hasn’t been nipping at any Butte noses lately. He must have been busy elsewhere because so far this winter season, the mischievous sprite has not yet made an appearance.

Brace yourself though. He’s headed our way and things are about to get cold and nasty out there.

Corby Dickerson of the National Weather Service in Missoula said winter weather advisories are coming soon.

Dickerson explained the polar vortex that rotates in the polar region has finally dislodged and is now headed toward North America.

“Cold air will cross the Continental Divide on Sunday,” predicted Dickerson, “and will take up residence in Butte for the rest of the week.”

That cold air, which swirled around the North Pole longer than anticipated, will bring freezing temperatures.

“Butte could see -15 to -25 temperatures,” said Dickerson.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So far though, Butte residents have enjoyed an extremely mild winter.

“Thus far it has been a mild winter,” agreed Dickerson. “We didn’t anticipate it.”