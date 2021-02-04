Snow, frigid temperatures headed this way

Jack Frost hasn’t been nipping at any Butte noses lately. He must have been busy elsewhere because so far this winter season, the mischievous sprite has not yet made an appearance.
Brace yourself though. He’s headed our way and things are about to get cold and nasty out there.
Corby Dickerson of the National Weather Service in Missoula said winter weather advisories are coming soon.
Dickerson explained the polar vortex that rotates in the polar region has finally dislodged and is now headed toward North America.
“Cold air will cross the Continental Divide on Sunday,” predicted Dickerson, “and will take up residence in Butte for the rest of the week.”
That cold air, which swirled around the North Pole longer than anticipated, will bring freezing temperatures.
“Butte could see -15 to -25 temperatures,” said Dickerson.
So far though, Butte residents have enjoyed an extremely mild winter.
“Thus far it has been a mild winter,” agreed Dickerson. “We didn’t anticipate it.”
During November of last year, it was springtime weather on Nov. 3 in Butte, as the daytime high was 68 degrees. Six days later Butte’s lowest daytime November temperature was 19, which also had the lowest nighttime temperature for the month at -6.
The highest daytime temperature for December was Dec. 8, when it got to 58 above. The lowest high came on Christmas Eve, which topped at 24 degrees and the nighttime low was the coldest for the month at -7 degrees.
It was much the same in January. Butte’s warmest day was on Jan. 13, when the high was 47. The coldest daytime high was 29 degrees on Jan. 26, and nighttime temps dipped to its lowest at 2 below zero on Jan. 24.
As for that swirling cold air, snow will arrive just prior.
According to Dickerson, 1 to 2 inches should fall on Friday, with an additional 1 to 3 inches over the weekend.
“It all depends on how quickly the cold air arrives,” said Dickerson.
While never welcome, Butte residents are used to freezing winter temperatures.
- For a few days in December 1919, Butte residents not only had to deal with a good amount of snow, but freezing temperatures had set in as well. All schools closed. Not just because of the cold, but because of a shortage of coal used to heat the schools. According to the Butte Miner, temperatures around Butte on Dec. 12 were -45 to -56. To make matters worse, firefighters had to contend with a devastating fire at the McKinley Elementary School.
- On Feb. 8, 1933, flames shot out of the Ferndale Block and Butte firefighters had to fight the blaze in -33-degree weather.
- Three years later, on Feb. 8, the temperature in Butte dropped to a reported 45 below zero. It got so cold that the outside clocks in Uptown Butte froze and stopped completely. Even worse, some Butte firefighters suffered frostbite fighting a fire on North Jackson Street.
- On Jan. 23, 1949, Butte was named the coldest city in the United States. It received that distinction as it reached -34 that day. Every resident was bundled up, according to The Montana Standard, except for teenage girls. “There were fur caps, woolen caps and ear muffs, sheep-skin coats, Eskimo-type parkas, fur coats and what-have you,” it was reported. “But through it all the teen-age girls stuck to their bobby socks and bare legs.”
- Sen. Hubert Humphrey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, was set to visit Butte on Nov. 16, 1959. A last-minute cancellation, the politician decided to pass on the invite as Butte was enjoying a -41 day.
- On Feb. 9, 1981, Butte had been basking in above-zero temperatures for 61 days. That all came to a halt on Feb. 10, when temperatures fell to -43. Residents could take comfort in the fact that it was colder in West Yellowstone, which dipped to -44.
- Children were “nestled all snug in their beds,” not because Santa was coming, but because it was freezing! Just in time for Christmas, it was -52 in Butte on Dec. 23 and by the next day, it had warmed up to a balmy -40.
- It wasn’t freezing temperatures that arrived the night of Christmas Eve 1996. Instead, Butte residents woke up Christmas morning to 16 inches of snow.
- Between December 2012 and January 2013, temperatures fell to or below zero approximately 19 nights.
- Temperatures dipped to -15 the day of Butte’s Uptown Stroll on Dec. 7, 2013. That month had seven consecutive nights, Dec. 3-9, with sub-zero temperatures.
- It was a cold December 2017. For 12 nights, temperatures fell below zero. It was particularly cold Dec. 16-18, when the lows reached -27, -37, and -21.