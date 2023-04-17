Snow-covered Highlands take center stage
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
An officer at the Butte Detention Center has been terminated from their position after reportedly using racist language and making threats rec…
A former Butte roofing contactor previously convicted of bilking customers faces up to 15 years in prison after admitting numerous probation v…
A judge gave a Butte woman a deferred sentence Thursday for obtaining insurance on a camping trailer after it had already burned up in a fire.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.