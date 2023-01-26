Snow, arctic cold present risk of 'flash freeze' on southwest Montana roadways

One of the more ominous phrases embedded in the winter storm watch forecast for the days ahead is “flash freeze.”

That’s what could happen to roads and highways in southwest Montana after an arctic cold front follows an accumulation of heavy wet snow likely to begin falling tonight and continue into Friday.

Daytime temperatures could melt snow in lower elevations, setting the stage for a flash freeze when the arctic cold front descends sometime between Friday in late afternoon and Sunday morning.

Snow and blowing snow will return Friday and will likely continue through Saturday.

Add winds and wind chills well below zero and it’s a formula for both discomfort and danger, according to the National Weather Service, Missoula.

“It is going to be very miserable out there this weekend,” said Dan Zumpfe, a meteorologist with the Missoula office. “Take care not to be outside for very long.”

Zumpfe added that weekend weather conditions could present extreme danger to newborn livestock.

The weather service warns that weekend travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Low temperatures in Butte could reach 15 below zero Saturday night, and 33 below zero Sunday night.

Nighttime lows will likely remain below zero through Tuesday night, according to the weather service.

Wednesday’s high will be near 24 degrees, the forecast predicts.