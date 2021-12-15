Snow and ice create 'nightmare situation' on roads

A fool with a tolerance for rutted ice could have skated early Wednesday from Warm Springs to Rocker on Interstate 90.

Sobering evidence remained Wednesday of the Tuesday afternoon snow squall that hit much of southwest Montana and turned quickly to blacktop ice when compacted by vehicles.

An 18-wheeler was jackknifed off the highway on an eastbound stretch of I-90 not far from the Fairmont exit. A battered guardrail section hung forlornly in the air near the Warm Springs Ponds. Troughs in snow on the highway shoulders revealed where vehicles had slid off the road.

“Oh, boy. These squalls come through and we basically get an ice storm,” said Bill Fogarty, Butte District administrator for the Montana Department of Transportation.

“It was a perfect storm, a nightmare situation,” he said, comparing road conditions to a skating rink.

The Montana Highway Patrol listed multiple non-fatal accidents in the region tied to road conditions. The categories included: crash, no injury; crash, slideoff; crash, jackknife; crash, injury; crash, unknown injury.

Eastbound lanes near Homestake Pass were closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon and night.

Fogarty said a few drivers of eastbound 18-wheelers ignored directions to install tire chains and ended up spinning out close to the top of the pass, with the results being blocked eastbound lanes.

He said the first truck up probably passed through OK but the weight of its passage likely began pressing the road surface into ice.

There are penalties for ignoring chain up notices. The fines range from $250 to $750, he said, depending on the circumstances and how many lanes are blocked.

Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Dave Oliverson described the events of Tuesday and Wednesday as “crash day.”

“It was nasty,” he said Wednesday.

Oliverson said seat belt use helped keep weather-related crashes from being fatal.

Some truckers detoured to Montana 2 after the closure of Homestake Pass, he said.

“They jammed that all up too,” Oliverson said.

One driver abandoned his rig and hitched a ride to a truck stop to buy chains, he said.

Eastbound truckers on I-90 also faced challenges on the Gregson Hill, spinning out on what appears at first to be a moderate uphill grade.

Fogarty said Gregson Hill can get tricky because of snow loads coming out of the Pintler Range and an abundance of wind.

On Tuesday night, motorists trying to head east came to a prolonged standstill because of the immobile 18-wheelers on Gregson Hill.

Fogarty said the Butte Division hasn’t been able to hire as many seasonal employees as the division typically does for snow removal and that full-time employment also is short several workers.

Meanwhile, Oliverson emphasized Wednesday that motorists should heed one key piece of advice when traveling on an icy highway.

“The biggest takeaway from today is, ‘Reduce your speed.’”

