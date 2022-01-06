Snow accumulation keeps plows busy; one fatality near Fairmont

Highway road conditions these past few days in southwest Montana have been at times, treacherous. Wednesday afternoon they turned deadly.

Blunt force trauma killed an 84-year-old man from Kalispell following a series of accidents Wednesday afternoon near the Fairmont exit west of Butte.

Trooper Amanda Villa of the Montana Highway Patrol said there had already been two crashes prior to the fatal crash — one involving a snow plow.

A GMC Yukon driven by the Kalispell man was involved in one of those crashes and ended up in the median. The 84-year-old was standing outside his crashed vehicle when a Subaru driven by a Butte man lost control and hit the man and his SUV.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Coroner Lori Durkin, the Kalispell man was transported to St. James Healthcare and died shortly after. The driver of the Subaru and his passenger had minor injuries and were treated and released from St. James.

At the time of the fatal crash, several cars had already pulled off to the side of the highway.

“Visibility was a factor,” Villa said.

About a foot of snow accumulated in the past couple days in Butte, Anaconda and other parts of southwest Montana.

All that snow keeps state workers plowing the highways busy.

No one knows that better than William Fogarty, district administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation.

“Winter hit us with a vengeance,” said Fogarty. “While we’re thankful for the moisture after a dry, hot summer — it’s a double-edge sword.”

Fogarty, who oversees District 2, said the driving conditions have been hazardous. The district encompasses an area that includes Butte, Anaconda, Bozeman and Deer Lodge.

Fogarty has noticed during these near white-out conditions that there also seems to be more aggressive drivers out on the highway.

Since the arrival of winter, four snow plows in the Bozeman division have been hit by vehicles and just on Thursday alone, another snow plow was hit near the Fairmont exit and another near Deer Lodge.

“People need to slow down,” said Fogarty, “especially in this weather.”

Fogarty and his drivers are particularly busy right now, with crews working 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We’re short on drivers,” said Fogarty, “but we’re getting the job done.”

Statewide, seven more full-time workers are needed, along with 15 to 20 seasonal drivers, Fogarty said.

Crews have had to contend at times with poor visibility on the interstates.

Fogarty explained that he and his drivers have had to prioritize routes — with the interstates at the top of the list. Plows then tackle the primary routes and secondary roads.

Even with two more snow plows out of commission, Fogarty is confident they will be successful. He does need some help from the public.

“We’re asking for essential travelers only so we can get the snow cleared,” said Fogarty.

Visibility will certainly be a problem Friday if you’re driving Montana highways.

According to the National Weather Service in Missoula, strong southwest winds are predicted for Friday from about 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday.

NWS predicts wind gusts of more than 50 miles per hour for the Anaconda area and approximately 41 miles per hour in Butte.

In the backcountry, wind gusts could reach 50 to 75 mph with sustained winds of 30 to 45 mph.

The windy conditions will bring blowing snow onto the highways, with limited visibility.

