SnoFlinga schedule of weekend events

This schedule was taken from the SnoFlinga website: snoflinga.org.

Friday, Jan. 21

Noon to 5 p.m. — Ice carving demonstration will be at the Butte High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way.

5 to 9 p.m. — Opening ceremonies for SnoFlinga are at the Butte High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way.

Saturday, Jan. 22

9 to 10 a.m. — SnoFlinga Oula is in the Knights of Columbus ballroom, 224 West Park St. JoyFit406 will be offering one fun-filled hour of Oula which merges high-intensity cardio with easy-to-follow choreography, mindfulness practices, and a culture of inclusivity — all to an energetic pop soundtrack. Liability waivers will need to be signed at the door and bathrooms are available on site.

9 to 10:30 a.m. — The Frosty 5K Fun Run/Walk will start and finish at the Original Mine, 443 N. Main St. There will be portable toilets available for 5K runners and walkers, but no additional changing areas. Pre-registration for the 5K is $15 until Saturday, Jan. 15. Race day registration will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the start line. No cash will be accepted. Credit card only.

9 to 5 p.m. — Skate marathon & Olympic style races are held as part of the annual SnoFlinga Winter Festival and in conjunction with the 8th annual “retro speed skating” weekend. Both the Olympic style race and marathon race are offered at the Butte High Altitude Skating Center, 34 Olympic Way. Olympic style race starts at 9 a.m. and the marathon race begins at 10:30 a.m. Registration fee is $20 and includes a T-shirt. The deadline is midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 18. An additional cost of $5 will be added thereafter to cover the cost of mailing T-shirt.

9:30-11 a.m. — Nordic skiing at Homestake Lodge, 530 Upper Rader Creek Road, is a free cross-country ski lesson. Free equipment rentals and lessons will be available for use on our extensive trail system. Hearty soup and homemade rolls as well as cookies, hot drinks, beer, and wine will be available for purchase in the lodge. This event has a $5 sign-up fee which is refundable if requested upon arrival at the lodge

9:30-11 a.m. — A free Nordic skate ski session at Homestake Lodge, 530 Upper Rader Creek Road. Free equipment rentals and lessons will be available for use on our extensive trail system. Hearty soup and homemade rolls as well as cookies, hot drinks, beer, and wine will be available for purchase in the lodge. This event has a $5 sign-up fee which is refundable if requested upon arrival at the lodge.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — SnoFlinga Kids' Day offers winter fun outside at Stodden Park. Remember to dress for the weather so you can maximize your outdoor fun. This event is open to all ages.

1:45 to 3:45 p.m. — Curling will be at the Butte Community Ice Center, 1700 Wall St. People can learn how to play the sport of curling. The purpose is to accumulate the highest score for a game; points are scored for the stones resting closest to the center of the house at the conclusion of each end, which is completed when both teams have thrown all of their stones.

2 to 3 p.m. — The Southwestern Polar Plunge is a premier Butte event that takes place in conjunction with the SnoFlinga Winter Festival so that plungers and spectators can enjoy all the festivities of the day. This plunge supports Special Olympics Montana athletes and teams in the Butte, Anaconda, Dillon and Deer Lodge regions. The event is primarily organized, promoted and conducted by the Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Montana. Registration/check-in begins at 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Again the Fat Bike Race will be done individually. The course is open and will be marked on Sunday, Jan. 23. Fat bikes suggested but mountain bikes and e-Bikes are welcome. Results must be submitted by 5 p.m. Registration cost $10 per adult and $5 per youth (14 and under). Prizes will be awarded for the fastest times for both males and females in the following divisions: Adventure rider (5 laps); Adult rider (3 Laps); Youth ages 11-14 (2 laps); Youth ages 10 and younger (1 lap). Check out the course, pre-ride if you are so inclined — https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/home/webmap/viewer.html?webmap=560a5c34b6d44690a2ad2c01b0747323

11 a.m. to noon — SnoFlinga Avalanche Fundamentals class will be offered at Homestake Lodge, 530 Upper Rader Creek Road. In this one-hour class learn the basics in detecting avalanche terrain, weather and its role, team management and travel, decision making, and how to properly use an avalanche transceiver, probe and shovel. This class is fun and informative. It will take place outdoors so please be prepared. You do not need an avalanche transceiver, probe and shovel to attend. We will have some on hand. Registration is limited to 10 people. You must register for this event by following the link, https://snoflinga.org/registration-forms/avalanche-fundamentals-registation/.

12:30 to 2 p.m. — Try hockey for free. Enjoy skating at Butte Community Ice Center, 1700 Wall St. Ice skates and equipment will be available for those who do not have them.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0