SnoFlinga: 'Celebrate winter' in fresh air at Butte's annual festival

Snow and ice can stretch nerves like a bungee cord pulled past capacity. At least that’s one reaction among motorists who encounter highway driving conditions where the road shoulders try to suck them in and passing 18-wheelers throw whiteouts.

Parents stuck with snowbound children can feel a bit stretched too.

The remedy?

SnoFlinga.

The goal?

See snow as a canopy of opportunity. See ice as a surface for gliding with grace or speed. Embrace snow and ice for their recreational opportunities and the ability of wintry activities to generate grins and memories.

Watching someone you love do a face plant in deep and powdery snow can be at least a little bit funny.

SnoFlinga, Butte’s annual winter festival, returns Jan. 21, boasting three days of snow-related or ice-related activities. The community-sponsored event takes place in and around Butte and up near Homestake Pass.

Last year’s festival included several virtual events because of concerns about COVID-19.

This year, pandemic concerns remain but organizers believe the events, all but one scheduled to occur outdoors, can be in-person instead of virtual.

There’s Nordic skiing and ice skating and snow-shoeing and ice hockey and curling. There’s a fat bike race, a 5K fun run/walk, a polar plunge and much more.

In short, there are 18 activities across eight venues. Most events are free.

Cassandra Sunell is a key organizer for SnoFlinga. In her day job she works as director of business recruitment and outreach for Butte Local Development Corp.

She said the whole purpose of SnoFlinga is to get families out and about in the community and introduce them to all the winter activities available.

“Obviously, winter takes up a lot of time in Montana,” Sunell said. “It’s a different attitude to celebrate winter.”

And given that nearly all events are outside in the fresh air, with social distancing built in, the festival should be safer than most, Sunell said.

Volunteers run SnoFlinga, which emerged from a brainstorming session in November 2015 by a group of winter enthusiasts from Butte — the types who tend to have ruddy cheeks and little body fat. They hoped to encourage recreation during the winter months.

On Jan. 22, The Homestake Lodge will host Nordic, or cross country, skiing on groomed trails, with free Nordic ski lessons that require a $5 sign-up fee that’s refundable. Coaching provided by the Mile High Nordic Ski Education Foundation.

One class will focus on Nordic skate skiing.

Class participants who need skis will not have to pay for rentals that day.

A snowshoe tour is already full but people with their own snowshoes can inquire about joining.

Mark and Lauren Thieszen have owned the Homestake Lodge since April but have been around Butte for about 12 years. They have previously been active in SnoFlinga.

The Homestake Lodge is located in a high valley on the Continental Divide east of Butte and is no stranger to snow.

“It’s great right now,” Mark Thieszen said on Jan. 10.

The Homestake Lodge has more than 35 kilometers of groomed trails. Of those, roughly 15 kilometers are dog friendly. People who arrive Jan. 22 with their own cross country skis will not be required to buy a day pass.

On Jan. 23, Homestake Lodge will host a class that will offer basic information about detecting avalanche threats and using safety gear. Limited registration.

“SnoFlinga is a really awesome event,” Mark Thieszen said.

The Butte High Altitude Skating Center, once the U.S. High Altitude Sports Center, will be the site for opening ceremonies on Jan. 21, beginning at 5 p.m. An ice carving demonstration will begin at noon.

On Jan. 22, the High Altitude Skating Center will host Olympic-style skate races and marathon races of three separate distances. Registration ended Jan. 18.

There will be a Kids Day at Stodden Park on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunell said SnoFlinga is family friendly and healthy and provides an introduction to many residents to wintry outdoor venues they might drive by every day without knowing about their availability for public use.

But what about skijoring, a popular SnoFlinga event in 2019?

A lack of snow precluded skijoring in 2020 and COVID-19 nixed the activity in 2019.

In skijoring, a skier pulled by a horse holds onto a rope and steers through a course full of obstacles, jumps and gates. The fastest time wins.

Sunell said organizers discovered that hosting a skijoring event is remarkably labor intensive.

Sunell said skijoring might return someday but probably as a standalone event and not one held under the SnoFlinga umbrella.

Another popular event for spectators is the annual Southwestern Polar Plunge, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Montana and its athletes and teams in the regions of Butte, Anaconda, Dillon and Deer Lodge.

This year’s plunge will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Original, beginning at 2 p.m.

SnoFlinga’s website promises “Fun for Everyone,” which seems a tad optimistic given that some people would rather be home in a recliner than confronting Jack Frost.

But one key is to dress warmly, in layers.

SnoFlinga exhorts: Get Outside. Be Active. Celebrate Community. Enjoy Winter.

If nothing else, there’s the potential for a grin at a friend’s expense.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0