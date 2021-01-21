SnoFlinga 2021 festival celebrates outdoor winter activities — safely

She said that festival organizers love the event’s ability to help people learn about new activities.

“We are a platform to provide avenues to share and educate that there are opportunities out there,” she said. “Whether it’s learning how to curl or play hockey or ski or snowshoe. There are lots of COVID-safe activities that can still happen, just a little altered, with limited groups.”

Sunell said that just as it was last summer, it’s clear from license plates at places like Discovery or at trailheads that COVID-weary people are visiting from far and near to experience southwest Montana this winter.

Before the virus hit, the region was experiencing steady growth in winter popularity, and Sunell expects the pandemic will only accelerate that.

“Once people make the commitment to get outside, and buy their gear, their snowshoes or skates or whatever, they’ll keep coming for years,” she said.

“This year we’re definitely having to go a little bit more virtual” with the festival, Sunell said. “But that doesn’t mean that any of us have to diminish our opportunity to go out and enjoy the winter.”