Snapshots: Veterans race scheduled; small business summit; Thompson Park closing for winter

Veterans race set Nov. 11
The 83rd running of the Veterans Race will take place as scheduled, though it will be a little different than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The race will begin at 11:11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11. It will start and finish at the American Legion Hall on the corner of Wynne and McKinley avenues, just west of the Longfellow Fields.
The race is approved by the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and will be limited to the first 50 runners. All racers must sign up ahead of time. There will be no race-day registration. Find the registration form by going to https://buttesports.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Registration-form.pdf.
Mail registrations to Eddi Walker, 3402 Wharton Street, Butte, MT, 59701. Runners can also call Walker at 406-490-1233 to register.
Masks will be required at the starting line, though runners can take them off once the starting cannon goes off.
Small business virtual summit offered
DILLON — In response to COVID-19, Headwaters RC&D has partnered with Great Northern Development Corporation, America's Small Business Development Center of Montana and Montana Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program to present the Rise & Restore Small Business Virtual Summit. This event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, via Zoom.
There will be a timely talk and sneak previews of speakers, topics and the Minnow Tank competition being presented at the live Rise and Restore Conference planned for spring 2021.
Thompson Park closing for winter
The city of Butte Silver-Bow will be closing Thompson Park officially for the winter season on Sunday, Nov. 1. It will reopen May 1, 2021.
