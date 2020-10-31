Snapshots: Veterans race scheduled; small business summit; Thompson Park closing for winter

Veterans race set Nov. 11

The 83rd running of the Veterans Race will take place as scheduled, though it will be a little different than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The race will begin at 11:11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11. It will start and finish at the American Legion Hall on the corner of Wynne and McKinley avenues, just west of the Longfellow Fields.

The race is approved by the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and will be limited to the first 50 runners. All racers must sign up ahead of time. There will be no race-day registration. Find the registration form by going to https://buttesports.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Registration-form.pdf.

Mail registrations to Eddi Walker, 3402 Wharton Street, Butte, MT, 59701. Runners can also call Walker at 406-490-1233 to register.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Masks will be required at the starting line, though runners can take them off once the starting cannon goes off.

Small business virtual summit offered