Snapshots: Value-rating website ranks Tech No. 1; Headwaters RC&D postpones conference

Value website ranks Tech No. 1

Montana Technological University ranks as the top best value engineering school by Best Value Schools. The list, published Sept. 3, is released annually by BestValueSchools.com.

Over 500 public and private four-year institutions were taken into account for the 2020 rankings. To qualify, schools needed to be ABET-accredited, offer STEM programs, provide early career pay statistics for alumni, and offer tuition under $25,000. Schools were then ranked according to these four factors.

Their report listed Tech’s graduates as earning a salary of over $80,000 per year with an average placement rate for the graduates at 98 percent. View the full list of rankings along with the methodology at https://www.bestvalueschools.com/rankings/engineering-schools/.

