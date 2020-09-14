 Skip to main content
Snapshots: Utility launches 'bright surprise' campaign; Ray paper published
Snapshots: Utility launches 'bright surprise' campaign; Ray paper published

NorthWestern Energy offers 'Bright Surprise'

NorthWestern Energy is seeking nominations for school staff members to receive their favorite treat from a local business. Explain why you think a school could use a Bright Surprise and what local business — such as a coffee shop, bakery or restaurant — would be just the place to supply the treat, and NWE will deliver it to selected schools, along with safety messages and energy career information for students.

Nominate a school you would like to receive a Bright Surprise at NorthWesternEnergy.com/BrightSurprise. Nominations will be accepted until Nov. 25 but don’t wait. Delivery of Bright Surprises begins Oct. 1.

For details, email Josh Peck at josh.peck@northwestern.com

Ray article published

Dr. John W. Ray of Montana Tech's Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences Department has had a peer-reviewed article titled “Hegel’s Political Philosophy of Self-Knowledge: How Knowing Thyself Necessarily Occurs in a Political Community” published  in the Spring/Summer edition (2020) of Hegel-Jahrbuch Sonderband published by the International Hegel Society  — Humboldt Universitat zu Berlin and the Freie Universitat Berlin.

Ray has also had a peer-reviewed paper titled “Rationalist vs. Empiricist Epistemology: Which Presents a More Relevant Theory of Learning?” accepted for presentation at the Summer 2021 Twenty-seventh International Conference on Learning to be held at Universitat de Valencia, Spain. (Either in person or virtually.)

Ray teaches classes at Montana Tech in philosophy, ethics and political theory.

