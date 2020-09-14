Snapshots: Utility launches 'bright surprise' campaign; Ray paper published

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NorthWestern Energy offers 'Bright Surprise'

NorthWestern Energy is seeking nominations for school staff members to receive their favorite treat from a local business. Explain why you think a school could use a Bright Surprise and what local business — such as a coffee shop, bakery or restaurant — would be just the place to supply the treat, and NWE will deliver it to selected schools, along with safety messages and energy career information for students.

Nominate a school you would like to receive a Bright Surprise at NorthWesternEnergy.com/BrightSurprise. Nominations will be accepted until Nov. 25 but don’t wait. Delivery of Bright Surprises begins Oct. 1.

For details, email Josh Peck at josh.peck@northwestern.com.

Ray article published

Dr. John W. Ray of Montana Tech's Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences Department has had a peer-reviewed article titled “Hegel’s Political Philosophy of Self-Knowledge: How Knowing Thyself Necessarily Occurs in a Political Community” published in the Spring/Summer edition (2020) of Hegel-Jahrbuch Sonderband published by the International Hegel Society — Humboldt Universitat zu Berlin and the Freie Universitat Berlin.