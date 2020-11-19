Snapshots: Tech names thesis challenge winners; BHS needs speech, debate judges; Young named award recipient

Second place went to Ecological Restoration master’s student, Paul Helfrich, whose project is titled, “T. bryosalmonae: The PKD Organism.”

Sydney Jennings, an interdisciplinary master’s student combining biochemistry, geochemistry and industrial hygiene, took home third place for her project titled, “Protein Expression in Mammalian Cell Lines after Low-Level Metal Exposure.”

Honorable mention honors went to Marshall Metcalf, a master’s student in General Engineering, for his project titled, “Development of Laser-Assisted Fused Deposition Modeling Process Using ABS.”

Rathgeber will compete in the Western Association of Graduate Schools 3-MT Competition to take place virtually on March 24.

BHS seeking speech and debate judges

Butte High School is seeking judges for its virtual Speech and Debate season. Competition and judging will both be done via a user-friendly platform similar to Zoom and recommended by the National Speech and Debate Association.