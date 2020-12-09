Snapshots: Shop with a Cop event canceled; ACA open enrollment deadline nears

Shop with a Cop canceled for safety
Shop with a Cop, a program that for nearly 15 years has paired cops and firefighters with kids whose families could use some help, has been canceled this year due to COVID-19.
Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department posted on social media the decision was made based on concern for community safety.
Last year the event raised nearly $10,000 through local donors. Shop with a Cop donates to both Toys for Tots and the Mining City Christmas program.
ACA open enrollment deadline nears
The Affordable Care Act open enrollment deadline is Dec. 15 to enroll or re-enroll for health insurance plans through the Health Insurance Marketplace.
Montana residents who need help enrolling or who have questions about health insurance can take advantage of the free help that the Montana Navigator program provides by calling their helpline at 1-877-568-6284 or 406-430-0005 to speak to a certified Health Insurance Navigator. Montana Navigator is a free, grant-funded program operated by First Choice Services and funded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Financial help is available when signing up for health insurance through the Marketplace. Last year, 8 in 10 applicants qualified for financial help in obtaining health care coverage. For those already enrolled, new plans and prices are available. Those with current Marketplace coverage should pick a new plan or re-enroll in their existing plan by Dec. 15, to prevent a lapse in coverage.
More details and free online chat is available at www.acanavigator.com
