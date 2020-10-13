Snapshots: Rotary club to mark World Polio Day; Butte Democrats to meet; Catholic confirmation program set

Rotary Club to mark World Polio Day

Rotary Club of Butte will join Rotary International to mark the historic progress toward a polio-free world while urging the community to help end the paralyzing disease at 12:20 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, through Zoom. The public is invited.

St. James Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Jennifer Davenport will make a presentation on polio eradication and similarities with COVID-19.https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88226722761?pwd=TGxILzdkVkU1bjU1WVJtK29zeGFjUT09

For more details, call 406-782-9783 or leave a message on Rotary Club of Butte’s Facebook page.

Butte Democrats plans Zoom meeting

The Butte-Silver Bow Democrats will be having their monthly central committee meeting at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, via ZOOM. Join to discuss some of the initiatives and legislative referendums on the ballot with candidate for Secretary of State, Bryce Bennett, and Congressional candidate, Kathleen Williams.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}