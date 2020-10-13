Snapshots: Rotary club to mark World Polio Day; Butte Democrats to meet; Catholic confirmation program set

Rotary Club to mark World Polio Day
Rotary Club of Butte will join Rotary International to mark the historic progress toward a polio-free world while urging the community to help end the paralyzing disease at 12:20 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, through Zoom. The public is invited.
St. James Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Jennifer Davenport will make a presentation on polio eradication and similarities with COVID-19.https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88226722761?pwd=TGxILzdkVkU1bjU1WVJtK29zeGFjUT09
For more details, call 406-782-9783 or leave a message on Rotary Club of Butte’s Facebook page.
Butte Democrats plans Zoom meeting
The Butte-Silver Bow Democrats will be having their monthly central committee meeting at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, via ZOOM. Join to discuss some of the initiatives and legislative referendums on the ballot with candidate for Secretary of State, Bryce Bennett, and Congressional candidate, Kathleen Williams.
The following link will be used to log into the zoom meeting:https://zoom.us/j/92911316190... The meeting ID is 929 1131 6190 and the password is 696446.
Catholic confirmation program offered
The Butte City-Wide Catholic Confirmation Program will begin at 6:15 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Candidates and at least one parent must attend the meeting.
Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. To register for the program please call Seaneen at 406-723-5407 or in the evening call 406-533-8852.
Community Foundation awards grants
The Butte-Silver Bow Community Foundation recently awarded four $1,500 grants to local non-profits. The 2020 grant recipients are Butte Center for Performing Arts, Butte Community Food Bank, World Museum of Mining, and Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization.
The BSBCF grants are made available from investment earnings of funds that are vested in a permanent endowment. Funds are vested with the Montana Community Foundation.
For more details, visit https://buttesilverbowcommunityfoundation.org or call Mike O’Neill at 406-490-0560.
