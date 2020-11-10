Snapshots: Rotary club installs memorial bench; nominations needed for ServeMontana awards

Rotary Club installs memorial bench
A Butte Rotary Club work party and friends recently installed a bench at the scenic vista on the Maud S Canyon Trail in memory of Mary Murphy Dean.
Dean, who died Jan. 29, was a Butte native, registered nurse and an accomplished and avid runner and mountain biker who enjoyed all the recreational opportunities in the Butte area.
The Maud S Canyon trail system is owned and operated by the East Ridge Foundation, which is supported by the Rotary Club of Butte. The trails are open to all non-motorized public recreation and are popular year-round with local hikers and mountain bikers.
The East Ridge Foundation recently established an endowment for maintenance of trails, the parking area and weed control. For more information, contact the East Ridge Foundation, 1812 Sherman Ave., Butte, or leave a message for Rotary Club of Butte at 406-782-9783.
Nominations needed for ServeMontana awards
HELENA — The Governor’s Office of Community Service is accepting nominations for the annual ServeMontana awards.
The award recognizes Montanan citizens who demonstrate a commitment to helping others and serving their communities. The public is encouraged to nominate individuals from various service groups, and of all ages and backgrounds. Both individuals and organizations can be nominated. All service must be performed in Montana or by Montanans. Applications are due by May 1.
Ideal nominees are people who impact change in others’ lives through volunteerism, demonstrate a strong commitment to serving their community, engage in service that significantly benefits others, exhibit leadership through service and represent determination and perseverance.
Winners will be honored at a ceremony at the state Capitol in June.
To learn more or submit a nomination form, visit serve.mt.gov or go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/SERVEMTAWARDS2021.
