Snapshots: Ringing Rocks road closed for work; Tech's Young earns lecturer recognition

Ringing Rocks road closed for work
WHITEHALL — The rocky road to Ringing Rocks is closed through Oct. 9 so the Bureau of Land Management road crews can finish scraping and leveling troublesome portions of the route. Ringing Rocks site is a unique geological formation where rocks chime when tapped lightly with a hammer.
For details, call 406-533-7600.
Young named Krumb lecturer
Montana Technological University’s Dr. Courtney Young has been named a 2020/2021 SME Henry Krumb lecturer based on his presentation “Chalcopyrite Depression with Orfom D8 of Cu-Mo Bulk Concentrates During Trial Runs” at this past year’s SME Annual Conference and Expo in February. Young will conduct at least three presentations from October 2020 to September 2021.
Young is the Lewis S. Prater Distinguished Professor in the Metallurgical and Materials Engineering Department, where he teaches and conducts research in mineral processing and extractive metallurgy.
Free virtual Medicare consultations offered
Troy Baccus, founder of Medicare Life Group in Bozeman, is offering free consultations via phone and video conferencing. Medicare's Annual Election Period begins Oct. 15, and seniors concerned about the COVID- 19 virus and social distancing can benefit from this type of evaluation.
Free Medicare consultations will begin on Oct. 1, and include a review of Medicare plan options, including Medicare Prescription Drug plans. No one is required to give personal or sensitive information, nor will they have to sign up with the agency or representatives in order to receive the free consultation.
For details, call 406-548-3135.
Change in Rotary meeting
The Rotary Club of Butte will gather at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Butte Country Club for the annual visit from the District 5390 governor. This gathering replaces the noon meeting on Thursday, Sept. 24. The next meeting will be at noon Thursday, Oct. 1.
Sandy Carlson from the Rotary Club of Kalispell Daybreak is serving the 40 clubs in District 5390 across the state as governor in 2020-21. Members of the Rotary Club of Butte who served as district governor in the past are Donald Knievel (1987-88), Paul Broughton (2005-06), William Spath (1993–94 and 2015–16) and Joseph McBride (2017-18).
For more details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.
Help name new clubhouse
Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation is looking for community input in naming the new clubhouse at the Highland View Golf Course. A committee has been formed to review name suggestions and to make a recommendation to the Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation Board at the Oct. 12 meeting.
Name suggestions can be sent to the following email address nametheclubhouse@bsb.mt.gov. All name submissions will be reviewed and considered by the committee. Deadline for submitting names is Monday, Oct. 5.
