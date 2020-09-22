Snapshots: Ringing Rocks road closed for work; Tech's Young earns lecturer recognition

Free Medicare consultations will begin on Oct. 1, and include a review of Medicare plan options, including Medicare Prescription Drug plans. No one is required to give personal or sensitive information, nor will they have to sign up with the agency or representatives in order to receive the free consultation.

For details, call 406-548-3135.

Change in Rotary meeting

The Rotary Club of Butte will gather at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Butte Country Club for the annual visit from the District 5390 governor. This gathering replaces the noon meeting on Thursday, Sept. 24. The next meeting will be at noon Thursday, Oct. 1.

Sandy Carlson from the Rotary Club of Kalispell Daybreak is serving the 40 clubs in District 5390 across the state as governor in 2020-21. Members of the Rotary Club of Butte who served as district governor in the past are Donald Knievel (1987-88), Paul Broughton (2005-06), William Spath (1993–94 and 2015–16) and Joseph McBride (2017-18).

For more details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

Help name new clubhouse