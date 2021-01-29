Snapshots: Reward offered for vandalism information; uptown master plan meetings set; Orphan Girl workshop series

Reward offered for vandalism information
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon, the Veterans Memorial at Stodden Park was defaced with graffiti. Officials are studying video surveillance cameras at Stodden Park that show suspects as a male, approximately 6 feet tall with long dark hair, wearing a red shirt or jacket, and a female dressed in black.
A reward of $1,600 is being offered through Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. The Butte-Silver Bow chief executive’s office provided $500, the Veterans Council provided $500, Robbie Baker from Baker Auto provided $500, and Lori and Bill Patrick provided $100 toward the reward.
If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 406-782-7336.
Public lecture series continues
Montana Tech’s Public Lecture Series will host Huixuan Liao, Ph.D. from Sun Yat-sen University, Guangdong, China, at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, via Zoom only.
Liao’s presentation is titled, “Understanding the Functional Strategies of Invasive Plants Using Large-Scale Datasets.” Liao will talk about the general functional strategies that facilitate plant invasion success basing on her recent works that incorporated global- and continental-scale datasets. She will also demonstrate how a better understanding of the functional aspect of plant invasion may benefit control and management of invasive plants, and how citizens and scientists can work together to accelerate the development of large-scale datasets.
Liao is an associate researcher in the School of Life Sciences, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangdong, China.
To access the presentation on Zoom, clickhttps://zoom.us/j/98932458533?pwd=YjU5dkpaSklOdGlQSkVyU2NCUHZQUT09 and use password MTECH.
Uptown community kick-off meetings set
Butte-Silver Bow, the Uptown Masterplan Association and Butte Local Development Corp. are offering two opportunities to attend public kick-off meetings for the newly developing Uptown Masterplan at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10; and noon Thursday, Feb. 11, via ZOOM.
The meetings will be an introduction to the 18-month planning process, including assessing the opportunities and challenges that are presented in Uptown and developing a comprehensive document to guide future decisions and provide a framework for new development.
For more details, contact Cassandra Sunell at csunell@bldc.net.
Speaker series features J.P. Gallagher
Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher will be the featured speaker for the Building Butte Speaker Series at noon, Wednesday, Feb. 3, via Google Meet. Community leaders share their ideas for Butte’s economic recovery and vision about how to continue to keep the community a great place to live, work, and play.
Register at bit.ly/buildbutte. For more details, contact Cassandra Sunell at csunell@bldc.net.
Scholarship money available
DEER LODGE — Deer Lodge Education Association is offering scholarships to college students who are majoring in education. To be eligible, students must be graduating this spring from Powell County High School, or an alumnus of PCHS, and be pursuing an education degree.
A 500-word essay titled “What do you feel will be the greatest challenges when teaching during the next decade?” is to accompany the application. An official transcript is also required. Previous recipients are welcome to apply.
Contact Tricia Witt at 406-846-1553 ext. 224; request an application by writing to her at Granville Stuart School 444 Montana Ave., Deer Lodge, MT 59722; or obtain an application at Powell County High School. The completed application must be postmarked no later than April 13.
These scholarships are funded from proceeds of the D.L.E.A./Scholastic book fairs held each year in the fall and spring.
Digital workshop series offered
The Montana Arts Council and Orphan Girl Children’s Theatre are bringing professional artists from all over the country to Butte for a free, digital Montana Arts Council Workshop Series Feb. 4 through April.
Workshop topics include playwriting, film acting, the actor business, comedy acting, the song and scene development, as well as opportunities for question and answer sessions with the artists.
The series is made possible by a Montana Arts Council grant.
Information on the artists and workshop, including how to sign up, is listed at: https://www.orphangirl.org/after-school-academy.
SNoGO Bingo prize pick-up scheduled
SnoFlinga organizers have announced the winners of the SNöGO children's bingo contest on their website http://www.snoflinga.org/kidsday.html.
To win, kids chose three winter-themed activities from a bingo card for a chance to win an adventure pack.