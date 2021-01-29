Snapshots: Reward offered for vandalism information; uptown master plan meetings set; Orphan Girl workshop series

Reward offered for vandalism information

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon, the Veterans Memorial at Stodden Park was defaced with graffiti. Officials are studying video surveillance cameras at Stodden Park that show suspects as a male, approximately 6 feet tall with long dark hair, wearing a red shirt or jacket, and a female dressed in black.

A reward of $1,600 is being offered through Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. The Butte-Silver Bow chief executive’s office provided $500, the Veterans Council provided $500, Robbie Baker from Baker Auto provided $500, and Lori and Bill Patrick provided $100 toward the reward.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 406-782-7336.

Public lecture series continues

Montana Tech’s Public Lecture Series will host Huixuan Liao, Ph.D. from Sun Yat-sen University, Guangdong, China, at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 3, via Zoom only.