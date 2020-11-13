Snapshots; Republican Central Committee to meet; Butte school board to meet; Hibernians elect officers

BSB Republican Central Committee to meet

Butte Silver Bow Republican Central Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at The Math Place, 1460 Holmes Ave. They will discuss the 2020 General Election results. If people are not comfortable meeting in person, email Rob Dwyer for a link to ZOOM bsbrepublicans@gmail.com.

For more details and questions, call Mary at 406-479-4729.

School board meeting scheduled

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Butte School District No. 1 will hold a regular board meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16. Due to COVID-19 public health concerns, the meeting will be conducted by electronic means. Use the link below to join electronically or call 1-406-272-6861. Use Conference ID: 597 285 87#.

Hibernians elect new officers

The Men’s Ancient Order of Hibernians recently elected Ned Ellingwood, president and Frank Walsh, vice president for 2021-22.

Other officers include Joe Lee, recording secretary; Joe McBride, financial secretary; Mike Kujawa Sr., marshal; and John Mulcahy, sentinel; the Rev. Tom Haffey, division chaplain; Tony Dennehy, division historian and Dan Sweeney, standing committee chairman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0