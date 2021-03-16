Snapshots: Racial Harmony Day; leash-law reminder; animal shelter stats

Racial Harmony Day proclaimed in Butte

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher has proclaimed March 21 as “Butte-Silver Bow Racial Harmony Day,'' in conjunction with United Nations — International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

County reminds of leash law, pet cleanup

Butte-Silver Bow Animal Services and Parks Department want to remind people to keep their dog on a leash in public spaces, including all county parks and trail systems. Most on-leash areas have clear signage, according to a county press release, and even if a sign is not posted, all of Butte's parks are off limits to dogs. Skyline Park is the only dog park that has off-leash areas.

The county says public spaces are for everyone to use and enjoy, and all should feel safe using them.

Animal Services also encourages people to make sure to by pick up after their pet. If people are walking their pet they should always be prepared and carry a bag with them.

For more details, contact Animal Services at 406-497-6525 or the Parks Department at 406-497-6565.

Shelter stats listed for January