Snapshots: New ranger named in Butte district; Tech lecture series speaker; CPR meeting on Zoom

New Butte District ranger named

Tim Lahey was recently named ranger for the Butte district of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

Cheri Ford, forest supervisor for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge, said Lahey will be relocating from the Willamette National Forest but is no stranger to Montana. He attended the University of Montana, graduated from the School of Forestry and Conservation and worked on the Region One Timber Strike Team and with Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest.

Lahey starts in Butte on Sunday, Oct. 25, and is looking forward to returning to Montana.

View art exhibit at library

A series of prints by Whitehall artist Jerry Rankin exploring the expansion of the Golden Sunlight Mine will be displayed through October on the first floor of the Butte Public Library. The exhibit is sponsored by the Montana Art Director Gallery Association. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Carle Gallery remains closed.