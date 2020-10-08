Snapshots: New ranger named in Butte district; Tech lecture series speaker; CPR meeting on Zoom

New Butte District ranger named
Tim Lahey was recently named ranger for the Butte district of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
Cheri Ford, forest supervisor for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge, said Lahey will be relocating from the Willamette National Forest but is no stranger to Montana. He attended the University of Montana, graduated from the School of Forestry and Conservation and worked on the Region One Timber Strike Team and with Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest.
Lahey starts in Butte on Sunday, Oct. 25, and is looking forward to returning to Montana.
View art exhibit at library
A series of prints by Whitehall artist Jerry Rankin exploring the expansion of the Golden Sunlight Mine will be displayed through October on the first floor of the Butte Public Library. The exhibit is sponsored by the Montana Art Director Gallery Association. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Carle Gallery remains closed.
The Missoula Art Museum is honored to present Rankin's works. He was mentored by two of the titans in Montana’s early Modernists art movement, Rudy Autio in high school and Robert DeWeese at Montana State University. Rankin went on to earn his MFA from the University of Montana. During the course of his decades-long career as an artist, Rankin has developed a distinct visual language, and his endless curiosity and investigation of the natural world through his studio practice continues today. Rankin’s images are meditations on the land.
Support Local Journalism
For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.
Public lecture series continues
Montana Technological University’s public lecture series will host Elyse Lovell as speaker at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 14, via Zoom. Lovell’s presentation is titled, “Undergraduate Researchers’ Perceptions about Conducting and Publishing Research in Peer Reviewed Journals.”
Her talk will highlight the perceptions of her gerontology and psychology students about their research motivation, inspiration and woes. The students were seeking two and four year certificates, associates and bachelor’s degrees. This diverse group included some who are non-traditional and traditional aged, living in poverty, parents, first-generation, GED recipients, and undergraduate research scholarship recipients.
The Zoom-only presentation can be viewed at the following link: https://zoom.us/j/99900871361?pwd=MHdKb2lnVzZYaE5Md242RnZJcE4zdz09. The password to access the lecture is MTECH.
Butte CPR to hold meeting
Butte Citizens for Preservation & Revitalization will hold its monthly board meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, via the teleconferencing platform.
If you are interested in attending the meeting, please email Butte CPR at info@buttecpr.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!