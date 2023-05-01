Butte-Silver Bow Behavioral Health Local Advisory Council to host Family Mental Health Fair

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Butte-Silver Bow Behavioral Health Local Advisory Council (BHLAC) is proud to present "The Art of Wellness: Family Mental Health Fair" at the Butte Plaza Mall on Saturday, May 20th, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

"The Art of Wellness" aims to raise awareness about mental health and promote self-care and mental health practices. There will be workshops throughout the day, including yoga, meditation, drumming, mental health first aid, herbal medicine bundles, vision board creation, cooking, nutrition, and more. The fair is designed for the whole family and there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Attendees will have the opportunity to create a community mural, listen to inspiring speakers tell their stories of recovery, enjoy mental health inspired artwork, participate in crafts, face painting, balloons, and enjoy food trucks and live music.

In addition to the many activities and workshops offered, the fair will also have interactive booths from Butte-based health providers.

For more information, contact Demetrius Fassas at 859-200-6861 or email director@buttespirit.org

Cutler Bros. Theatre to show "Barefoot in the Park"

The Cutler Brothers' 19th Summer Theatre Season in Deer Lodge will kick off with one of Neil Simon’s most popular plays in “Barefoot in the Park” this May at the Cutler Bros. Theatre in Deer Lodge. Shows run May 5 – 21, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Cutler Bros. Theatre will also produce Disney’s “Tarzan” this June and “Willy Wonka” in late July into August.

“Barefoot in the Park” is a simple story set in New York City and with a small cast. Corie Bratter (Jerrika Marjerison) and her husband Paul (Joshua Pentland) move into a “not so plush” New York high-rise and quickly discover many a problem with their new living space. Corie is energetic and spunky while Paul is more of the business-type, and these diverse personalities naturally cause some friction laying the groundwork for the play.

“Barefoot in the Park” tickets are $20 and may be purchased at cutlerbros.com or by reserving at 406-846-4096. For more information please visit the website or call the box office number listed above.

Anaconda Elks Lodge to host public dance

John Fox will play for a public dance from 1 - 5 p.m. at the Anaconda Elks Lodge on Sunday, May 7. Dance music including country, oldies, big band, polka and waltzes are featured for your dancing and listening pleasure. $10 admission.