Snapshots: Mainstreet offers banner design contest

Street banner design contest offered
Mainstreet Uptown Butte is working on a makeover for Butte’s Uptown streets, including replacing aging street pole banners. They have decided to invite the people of Butte to help with a variety of new designs for the banners.
Various designs to express the richness and diversity of our community are sought. Design entries are limited to artists residing in Butte and artists anywhere in the world who are from Butte.
If people have an idea they can convey graphically to be contained on a 30-inch by 84 inch banner with a winning design, send it in the mail to Mainstreet Uptown Butte, P.O. Box 696, Butte, MT 59703 or send your design electronically as a .jpg file to geverett@montana.com. Be sure to include your contact information in your email.
The deadline for submissions has been set for Nov. 15. If your design is selected, they are offering a $500 prize in Uptown Bucks for the winning designer.
Mainstreet Uptown Butte is a non-profit organization that works to bring people into Butte’s historic Uptown to shop, play, work and live. Mainstreet organizes events throughout the year including the Butte Farmers’ Market and the Montana Folk Festival in July For more information, visit www.mainstreetbutte.org or call 406-497-6464.
9/11 videos available to view
This Harmony in Our Community Day and 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance Celebration of Courage and Honor virtual program was made to help encourage and fosters harmony in our community and to honor the courage and memory of the first-responders (then and now), and to honor all who have been willing to sacrifice for the health and well-being of themselves and others during this pandemic. It also was created to encourage and foster the creation of more harmonious communities with;an attitude of greater mutual respect, a willingness to coexist, and a willingness to contribute one’s own diverse skills and abilities to benefit the greater good.
The videos can be viewed at the following links:
Butte Silver Bow City — County Government Harmony Day Proclamation—https://youtu.be/2NJsg2fK_eI.
Harmony in Our Community Day and 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance Celebration of Courage and Honor—https://youtu.be/631WkT5o7x4.
Commodity boxes distributed Oct. 5
Southwest Montana Aging and Disability Services will be distributing commodity boxes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5. This distribution is only for those who are already signed up for the program.
American Legion Post to meet
ANACONDA — The Anaconda American Legion Post 21 and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21 will meet at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the American Legion Hall. Social distance and masks will be observed.
For more details, call Maureen Watt at 406-563-2031
