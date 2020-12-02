Snapshots: Local network offers community assistance; ice rink flooding on hold

Local network offers assistance
The Butte Mutual Aid Network offers help for those struggling from the impact of the corona virus pandemic.
The network can help with a variety of tasks ranging from tutoring students to picking up prescriptions or groceries to simply providing a friendly person to chat with. Some financial assistance is also available.
Volunteers are also needed to deliver groceries, pick up prescriptions or to call someone who is isolated. Volunteers are matched with those who have asked for assistance.
The network is sponsored by local organizations including NCAT, Butte Broadcasting, the Butte Chamber of Commerce, Butte-Silver Bow City-County, Butte Food Co-op Planning Committee, Butte Local Development Corp., Headwaters Resource Development Council, The Montana Standard, the Salvation Army, Safeway, United Way of Butte and Anaconda, and Zero to Five Butte-Silver Bow Collaborative.
NCAT has served as the facilitator and manager for the network, with NCAT staff providing assistance in various capacities.
Visit buttemutualaid.com to volunteer or sign up for help, or call 406-494-8688.
Ice-rink flooding on hold
Local ice-rink flooding is on hold until weather conditions are more suitable for freezing the rinks, Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation. When wintry weather arrives, the rinks will be flooded.
Shelter stats listed for November
Following are November statistics from the Butte Animal Shelter, 699 Centennial Ave.
The information is provided by the shelter.
November
DOGS:
• Turned in by owners: 2
• Turned in by citizens: 3
• Picked up by animal control officer: 14
• Adopted: 9
• Reclaimed by their owners: 11
• Sent to rescue: 0
• Died/euthanized: 4 (euthanized)
CATS:
• Turned in by owners: 2
• Turned in by citizens: 2
• Picked up by Animal Control officer: 18
• Adopted: 26
• Reclaimed by their owners: 12
• Sent to rescue: 10
• Died/euthanized: 2 (1 died; 1 euthanized)
