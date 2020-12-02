Snapshots: Local network offers community assistance; ice rink flooding on hold

Local network offers assistance

The Butte Mutual Aid Network offers help for those struggling from the impact of the corona virus pandemic.

The network can help ​with a variety of tasks ranging from tutoring students to picking up prescriptions or groceries to ​simply providing a friendly person to chat with. Some financial assistance is also available.

Volunteers are also needed to deliver groceries, pick up prescriptions or to call someone who is isolated. Volunteers are matched with those who have asked for assistance.

The network is sponsored by local organizations including NCAT, Butte Broadcasting, the Butte Chamber of Commerce, Butte-Silver Bow City-County, Butte Food Co-op Planning Committee, Butte Local Development Corp., Headwaters Resource Development Council, The Montana Standard, the Salvation Army, Safeway, United Way of Butte and Anaconda, and Zero to Five Butte-Silver Bow Collaborative.

NCAT has served as the facilitator and manager for the network, with NCAT staff providing assistance in various capacities.