Snapshots: Literacy program needs tutors; Butte AOH to nominate officers; road closure near Philipsburg

Butte Literacy Program seeking tutors
The Butte Literacy Program is growing so quickly that they do not have enough tutors for their students. Tutors are volunteers who work with area adults that want to earn their high school equivalency diplomas.
Butte Literacy will provide all materials and training for tutors. All tutoring takes place in the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, so tutors and students are assured of a safe place in which to work. This does mean that tutoring hours are restricted to library hours which are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Currently they have tutors from every conceivable career field, including geology, business, education, counselling, medicine, and more. Tutors set their own schedules with students and can identify the subjects (reading, writing, math, social studies, and science) in which they are willing to tutor.
For more details, call Tenney, the program coordinator, 406-723-7905 or email butteliteracy@gmail.com.
Butte AOH to meet
The Men’s Ancient Order of Hibernians will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at St. Ann’s Parish Hall. Nominations for division officers will be held.
Road closure announced
PHILIPSBURG — Officials for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest will issue a closure order for National Forest Road 5141 Oct.12-23 to protect public safety during the repair of the bridge, which spans the East Fork Reservoir spillway.
The closure applies to approximately .25 miles of NFS Road 5141 (Meadow Creek Road), beginning at the intersection with NFS Road 261 (East Fork Reservoir Road) and ending on the west side of the spillway bridge. Although the Spillway Campground and the Carpp Lake Trailhead will not be officially closed, motorized access to them will be blocked until the bridge maintenance is complete. The bridge will be opened by the first day of Montana’s big game rifle season.
For details, call the Pintler Ranger District Office, 406-859-3211.
