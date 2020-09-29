Snapshots: KBMF to stream chief executive candidate debate

KBMF to stream chief executive debate
KBMF 102.5FM, a project of the Butte America Foundation, will host a live moderated debate with Dave Palmer and J.P. Gallagher, the two candidates for the office of chief executive of Butte-Silver Bow, from 5 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8.
The event will take place at the Carpenters Union Hall,156 W. Granite St., and will be closed to the public due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Members of the public are encouraged to tune in at 102.5FM or stream the debate at www.butteamericaradio.org/stream.
The debate will be moderated by KBMF’s Daniel Hogan and facilitated by KBMF General Manager Clark Grant.
Additional media outlets are welcome to attend the debate and stream and/or otherwise broadcast the event in part or in whole. For further details, contact Grant at 406-491-1432 or at gm@butteamericaradio.org.
After Hours book club to meet
After Hours book club will meet to discuss “Go Set a Watchman” by Harper Lee, at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Park 217 Restaurant, 255 W. Park St. This event can be attended virtually. Copies are available for check out on the first floor of the library.
For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.
Social Justice Book Club meeting planned
The Social Justice Book Club will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, at Quarry Brewing, 124 W. Broadway St. This month they will be discussing “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou. Copies can be checked out on the first floor of the library. This even can be attended virtually.
For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.
