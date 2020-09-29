Snapshots: KBMF to stream chief executive candidate debate

KBMF to stream chief executive debate

KBMF 102.5FM, a project of the Butte America Foundation, will host a live moderated debate with Dave Palmer and J.P. Gallagher, the two candidates for the office of chief executive of Butte-Silver Bow, from 5 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8.

The event will take place at the Carpenters Union Hall,156 W. Granite St., and will be closed to the public due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Members of the public are encouraged to tune in at 102.5FM or stream the debate at www.butteamericaradio.org/stream.

The debate will be moderated by KBMF’s Daniel Hogan and facilitated by KBMF General Manager Clark Grant.

Additional media outlets are welcome to attend the debate and stream and/or otherwise broadcast the event in part or in whole. For further details, contact Grant at 406-491-1432 or at gm@butteamericaradio.org.

