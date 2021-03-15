Snapshots: Jefferson County sets vaccine clinics; deadline near for scholarship; Advantage Butte meeting canceled

Jefferson County sets vaccination clinics
BOULDER — Elkhorn Pharmacy has scheduled four COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Jefferson County residents.
The clinics below are available to all county residents in the 1B+ category age 60 and older, and all county residents age 16-59 with medical conditions who may be at an elevated risk for COVID-19.
- March 19 — Montana City
- March 23 — Whitehall
- March 25 — Boulder
- March 30 — Montana City
Appointments can be scheduled by going to the Jefferson County website at www.jeffersoncounty-mt.gov and click on the yellow box Community COVID Events.
Deadline soon for Deer Lodge scholarship
DEER LODGE — The deadline for non-traditional students in the Deer Lodge area to apply for one of the new Joseph and Eveline Kyle Scholarships for non-traditional students for the 2021-2022 academic year is March 19. Joseph Kyle grew up in Deer Lodge and Eveline, from West Virginia, was a code-breaker for the CIA. The scholarship is endowed and will award at least $2,000 each to up to four students annually in perpetuity, and recipients may reapply for up to four years.
Applicants must be a student pursuing undergraduate, graduate, or vocational degree, non-traditional adult or re-entry student, Deer Lodge resident, attending school full-time or part-time (minimum six credits) and demonstrate financial need. No minimum GPA is required for students entering their first year and a minimum GPA of 2.25 to reapply. Students must attend traditional or online classes at an accredited institution.
The application is available through the Montana Community Foundation at www.mtcf.org/applications and more details are available from Jenny Stark at jstark@mtcf.org or 406-441-4946.
Class reunion meeting planned
The BHS Class of 1971 50th will have a reunion planning meeting at 7 p.m., Monday, March 22, at Perkins Restaurant.
For details, contact Larry Dixon, 406-491-2696 or ldix0624@gmail.com.
Advantage Butte cancels meeting
The Advantage Butte meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 16, is canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20.