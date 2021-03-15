Snapshots: Jefferson County sets vaccine clinics; deadline near for scholarship; Advantage Butte meeting canceled

Jefferson County sets vaccination clinics

BOULDER — Elkhorn Pharmacy has scheduled four COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Jefferson County residents.

The clinics below are available to all county residents in the 1B+ category age 60 and older, and all county residents age 16-59 with medical conditions who may be at an elevated risk for COVID-19.

March 19 — Montana City

March 23 — Whitehall

March 25 — Boulder

March 30 — Montana City

Appointments can be scheduled by going to the Jefferson County website at www.jeffersoncounty-mt.gov and click on the yellow box Community COVID Events.

Deadline soon for Deer Lodge scholarship

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DEER LODGE — The deadline for non-traditional students in the Deer Lodge area to apply for one of the new Joseph and Eveline Kyle Scholarships for non-traditional students for the 2021-2022 academic year is March 19. Joseph Kyle grew up in Deer Lodge and Eveline, from West Virginia, was a code-breaker for the CIA. The scholarship is endowed and will award at least $2,000 each to up to four students annually in perpetuity, and recipients may reapply for up to four years.