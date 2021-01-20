Snapshots: Headwaters RC&D hosts ag classes; Butte church hosts Burning Bowl

Headwaters RC&D hosts ag classes
Headwater RC&D is offering a free program on the basics of running a food subscription or community-supported agriculture program from 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27.
The program will cover topics such as pricing, packaging, building a program, fulfillment and more.
The link for this program is https://bit.ly/SmallBizFood2.
For more details, contact Taylor Lovell at tlovell@headwatersrcd.org.
Butte church hosts Burning Bowl
Butte Unity Church’s annual Burning Bowl ceremony is set for 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 24, at the church, 300 S. Montana St. The public is welcome.
The Burning Bowl ceremony gives participants the opportunity to let go of past resentments, old angers, hurtful memories or negative thoughts that no longer serve them. Then the paper is placed into the burning bowl fire to let it go. The fire is a symbol of purification and transformation.
Attraction forms will be available for participants to write down the things they want to attract in their lives, following the church's long-held belief that visualizing your goals is the first step to achieving them.
Participants are asked to wear masks.
The Butte Unity Church holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. To learn more, visit https://butteunity.org/.