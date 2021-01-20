Snapshots: Headwaters RC&D hosts ag classes; Butte church hosts Burning Bowl

Headwaters RC&D hosts ag classes

Headwater RC&D is offering a free program on the basics of running a food subscription or community-supported agriculture program from 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The program will cover topics such as pricing, packaging, building a program, fulfillment and more.

The link for this program is https://bit.ly/SmallBizFood2.

For more details, contact Taylor Lovell at tlovell@headwatersrcd.org.

Butte church hosts Burning Bowl

Butte Unity Church’s annual Burning Bowl ceremony is set for 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 24, at the church, 300 S. Montana St. The public is welcome.

The Burning Bowl ceremony gives participants the opportunity to let go of past resentments, old angers, hurtful memories or negative thoughts that no longer serve them. Then the paper is placed into the burning bowl fire to let it go. The fire is a symbol of purification and transformation.