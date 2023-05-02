Make a Mothers' Day gift for mom

The Spirit of the Columbia Garden Carousel at Stodden Park, 3103 S. Utah Ave., on Saturday will be hosting a gift-making event for Mother's Day from noon - 3 p.m.

Volunteers will help kids create Mothers' Day cards and assemble gifts for mom. Plus, each child will receive a small starter plant to help their mother grow a flower.

Snow hampers official Thompson Park opening

The gates at Thompson Park will not open until the snow has melted enough to allow access without damaging the road. People can still park at the lower gates and walk in, though they can expect wet, muddy trails.

According to the Friends of Thompson Park, it is hoped the gates will open by mid-May.

The 3,500-acre park, located 10 miles south of Butte, is maintained by the Forest Service and Butte-Silver Bow. For updates, visit Friends of Thompson Park on Facebook.