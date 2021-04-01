Snapshots: Gardening lecture; fishing access on Madison reopens; diabetes workshop at hospital

Valley Garden fishing access reopens

ENNIS — The Valley Garden Fishing Access Site about two miles northeast of Ennis along the Madison River has reopened to the public after flooding closed the site in February.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff have repaired damaged areas and resolved potential safety issues stemming from the flood and ice.

The Ennis Fishing Access Site, which was also damaged during the flood, remains closed for repair.

Gardening lecture offered in Butte

The first gardening lecture in a planned series is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Park Street Community Garden west of the Hummingbird Cafe. Kim Kohn of the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will speak about historic Butte gardens. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will move to the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library.

The garden still has plots available for rent this summer by contacting the library at 723-3361, where the seed library is open for the season.

Hospital offers diabetes workshop