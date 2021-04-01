Snapshots: Gardening lecture; fishing access on Madison reopens; diabetes workshop at hospital

Valley Garden fishing access reopens
ENNIS — The Valley Garden Fishing Access Site about two miles northeast of Ennis along the Madison River has reopened to the public after flooding closed the site in February.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff have repaired damaged areas and resolved potential safety issues stemming from the flood and ice.
The Ennis Fishing Access Site, which was also damaged during the flood, remains closed for repair.
Gardening lecture offered in Butte
The first gardening lecture in a planned series is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Park Street Community Garden west of the Hummingbird Cafe. Kim Kohn of the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will speak about historic Butte gardens. In case of inclement weather, the lecture will move to the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library.
The garden still has plots available for rent this summer by contacting the library at 723-3361, where the seed library is open for the season.
Hospital offers diabetes workshop
St. James Healthcare will offer a diabetes workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15. The classes will continue at the same time on April 22 and 29. Insurance can be billed for the classes.
Participants will work with a certified diabetes educator and a registered dietitian to create a customized self-management plan that works for them. The three-week session focuses on counting carbohydrates while including the foods people enjoy, what to do with blood sugar readings, and how medications work. They will also discuss what diabetes is and how to prevent complications.
To register, call Ida Reighard RN, CDE, 406-723-2960.
FWP presents fur harvest data
WHITEHALL — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists in southwest Montana will present fur harvest data at a Montana Trappers Association District 3 meeting at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 10, in the Whitehall Search and Rescue building, 2 Rodeo Lane, in Whitehall.
The presentation will also include discussion on quota adjustments for the 2021-22 trapping season in southwest Montana and an overview of the marten translocation project in the Little Belt mountains.